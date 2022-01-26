Terrorists hurl grenade in Srinagar day ahead of Republic Day; four injured

Srinagar: On the eve of Republic Day celebrations, terrorists threw a grenade at Hari Singh High Street on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in injuries to four persons, including a police officer, officials said.

The grenade was hurled towards the security forces vehicle. However, it missed the target and exploded on the road, leaving three civilians, including two women, and a security force personnel injured. One police inspector, Tanveer Hussain of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and his wife were also injured in the attack.

Late on Tuesday night, police claimed to have arrested the person involved in grenade attack. “Srinagar Police arrested grenade thrower who was involved in today’s #terror incident at Hari Singh High Street #Srinagar in which a few civilians and one police personnel got injured. #Investigation is going on,” Inspector General of Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted. The IGP did not reveal any details about the arrested person.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident took place at 3.25 pm, when unknown terrorists hurled a grenade upon a police vehicle near Hari Singh High Street, Srinagar.

“In this terror incident, few civilians sustained minor splinter injuries, besides minor damage to the police vehicle. All the injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospital. They have been discharged after treatment,” the spokesperson added.

Senior police officers immediately reached at the spot and the area has been cordoned off, the spokesperson said.

A search and cordon operation was launched in nearby markets to nab the attackers.

Medical superintendent at SMHS hospital said the three injured civilians were stable. “The civilians treated in the hospital had minor injuries.”

The grenade attack came a day before the Republic Day parade at SK Stadium in the city. The forces are on a high alert, the spokesperson said.