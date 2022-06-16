Terrorists involved in J&K teacher’s killing trapped in encounter

Terrorists responsible for the killing of Rajini Bala, the 36-year-old teacher who was killed by terrorists outside a school on May 31, were trapped in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said on Wednesday.

The encounter, which started at Mishipora area in Kulgam district on Tuesday and was halted during the night, was resumed on Wednesday morning, a police spokesperson said.

“The terrorists responsible for the killing of Rajni Bala are trapped in Kulgam,” said Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir zone. “We will share further details after the operation concludes.”

Bala was shot dead by terrorists outside the government high school, Gopalpora in Kulgam on May 31 amid a spate of attacks on non-locals in the Valley, and also weeks after protests over the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit, Rahul Bhat, and a TV artist Ambreen Bhat.

Hailing from Samba, 36-year-old Bala had been teaching in Kulgam since her recruitment in 2011 under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes quota of the district cadre.

Earlier this month, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha announced that the school in Gopalpora will be renamed after Bala. On June 9, students and staff members of government schools across Kashmir observed a two-minute silence to pay tributes to Bala.