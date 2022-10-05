Terrorists involved in killing of policeman in Pulwama shot dead in encounter

Three terrorists - linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit - were shot dead in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on Wednesday, police said. Two of them were involved in the killing of a policeman and a non-local labourer - both in Pulwama.

“Three local terrorists - linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM killed in encounter at Drach, Shopian. Second encounter at Moolu is in progress. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Zone Police had said in a tweet earlier.

In another post, it highlighted: “Terrorists Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed were involved in recent killing of SPO Javed Dar on 2/10/22 at Pinglana in Pulwama & an outside labourer from West Bengal on 24/9/22 in Pulwama.”

Javid Ahmad Dar was killed in the line of duty after terrorists opened fire at a joint team of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Pulwama's Pinglana area on Sunday afternoon. A CRPF personnel was also injured in the incident.

As per an update received later, a terrorist - linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit- was killed in the encounter at Shopian's Moolu.

Meanwhile, several non locals have been targeted in Jammu and Kashmir over the last few months. A bank manager in Baramulla on Monday had a close shave when he was targeted but he managed to escape.

The encounters in Drach and Moolu came hours ahead of a rally in Baramulla, which is set to be addressed by union home minister Amit Shah. Shah will address the rally in north Kashmir's Baramulla town amid tight security at 11 am.

Amid the preparations, train service from Budgam to Baramulla has been suspended and traffic has been diverted. Additional check points have been set up on the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway.

