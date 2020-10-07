2 terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir
Security forces launched a search operation in Sugan village in Zainapora area of Shopian district following a tip-off about presence of terrorists, a police spokesperson said.india Updated: Oct 07, 2020 07:36 IST
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
Security forces launched a search operation in Sugan village in Zainapora area of Shopian district following a tip-off about presence of terrorists, a police spokesperson said.
The operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire and security forces retaliated, he added.
Further details are awaited.
(with PTI inputs)