2 terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir

india

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 07:36 IST

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a search operation in Sugan village in Zainapora area of Shopian district following a tip-off about presence of terrorists, a police spokesperson said.

The operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire and security forces retaliated, he added.

Further details are awaited.

(with PTI inputs)