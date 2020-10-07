e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2 terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir

2 terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces launched a search operation in Sugan village in Zainapora area of Shopian district following a tip-off about presence of terrorists, a police spokesperson said.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2020 07:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.(ANI photo)
         

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a search operation in Sugan village in Zainapora area of Shopian district following a tip-off about presence of terrorists, a police spokesperson said.

The operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire and security forces retaliated, he added.

Further details are awaited.

(with PTI inputs)

tags
top news
142 drug syndicates, heroin trade under NCB’s scanner
142 drug syndicates, heroin trade under NCB’s scanner
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Daring Cities 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address global forum on climate change
Daring Cities 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address global forum on climate change
In or out of sync? Political circles buzzing with BJP, LJP question
In or out of sync? Political circles buzzing with BJP, LJP question
Aadhaar-‘plus’ on anvil for migrant workforce
Aadhaar-‘plus’ on anvil for migrant workforce
Night cremation for law, order: Uttar Pradesh to Supreme Court in Hathras case
Night cremation for law, order: Uttar Pradesh to Supreme Court in Hathras case
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In