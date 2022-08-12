Terrorists open fire at security checkpost in Kashmir’s Anantnag; 1 cop injured

SRINAGAR: A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was injured when terrorists opened fire at security personnel in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday, police said.

The injured policeman, identified as Ghulam Qadir, has been admitted to the hospital.

Police said the attack took place near the Dara Shikoh Garden at Bijbhera town close to the Srinagar Jammu highway.

“Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of police/CRPF in Bijbehara area of Anantnag. In this terror incident, one police personnel got injured who was immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Search in progress,” the Kashmir Police said in a tweet soon after the attack.

The attack comes just a day after two suspected terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed group tried to storm an army camp 200km away in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. The attack was repelled and the two terrorists on a suicide mission were killed. Four soldiers including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) laid down their lives in the operation.

The attacks come at a time when the security establishment is on high alert in view of the celebrations in the run-up to the 75th anniversary of Indian independence on August 15.