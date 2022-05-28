Tesla, Starlink in India? Elon Musk was asked on Twitter. His reply

When is Tesla launching India operations? Will Starlink come to the country? Elon Musk on Friday gave answers to these frequently asked questions on Twitter. While the world’s richest person has been in the news lately for more reasons than one, including his $44 billion Twitter deal, his political views, the curiosity among Indians is centered on the much-awaited arrival of Tesla – an automobile company based in Texas, US – to the country.

One of the questions was asked by one Madhu Sudhan V while commenting on a Twitter post by Musk regarding the Starlink connection being approved by the Philippines. “What about Tesla? Is Tesla manufacturing a plant in India in future?" the user asked.

To this, the Tesla chief said: "Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell and service cars."

In April, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had said that Elon Musk was welcome to manufacture e-vehicles in India, but in case the Tesla owner desires to build in China and sell here, it cannot be a "good proposition". "It is a very easy alternative; if Elon Musk is ready to manufacture a Tesla in India, there is no problem. We have got all the competencies, the vendors are available. We have got all types of technology and because of that, he can reduce the cost," Gadkari had said while speaking at a private event in Delhi.

"He is welcome in India. We don't have any problem, but, suppose, he wants to manufacture in China and sell in India, it cannot be a good proposition for India. Our request to him is, come to India and manufacture here," Gadkari said.

Meanwhile, another user - Pranay Pathole – in the same thread -- enquired about the launching of the Starlink services in the country. Starlink -- operated by SpaceX, a company owned by Musk -- provides satellite internet access coverage to countries where its use has been licensed.

“Elon, any update on Starlink approval usage in India? Starlink's vision to provide cheap and fast Internet connection all over the world is incredible ... Starlink in India would be an absolute HIT (a rocket emoji)” the curious user asked. Musk responded: “We are waiting for government approval.”

In April, Musk provided internet service in Ukraine by activating his Starlink satellite broadband service. This was done in response to an Ukrainian plea amid the ongoing war with Russia.