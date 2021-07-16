Manish Tewari’s tweet fuels speculation over power tussle within Cong’s Punjab unit

Congress leader Manish Tewari’s tweet on Punjab’s demographic composition has fuelled speculation about the power tussle within the party’s unit in the state even as a change in its leadership seems imminent.

In the tweet, Tewari underlined Sikhs comprise 57.75% of the state’s population while Hindus 38.49%, and Dalits (both Sikh and Hindu) account for 31:94%. “Punjab is both progressive & SECULAR. balancing SOCIAL INTEREST GROUPs is key. EQUALITY,” he added.

Party insiders say the tweet is part of Tewari’s effort to underline to the Congress leadership that the balance is essential for the party’s prospects in Punjab, where polls are due in early 2022.

Tewari is a former Union minister and a member of Parliament from Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib. Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is seen to be in favour of having Tewari as the state Congress chief.

The tweet came as former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is expected to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi amid infighting in the party’s Punjab unit and speculation over the former’s appointment as its head.

The party is believed to be working on a formula to have Singh and Sidhu work together ahead of the elections.

Sidhu on Thursday met some Cabinet ministers and lawmakers at the residence of minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. He sought their support. Singh also held a meeting of his supporters and lawmakers and reportedly spoke to Gandhi and expressed his displeasure over Sidhu’s possible elevation.

Congress’s Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat on Thursday said Singh will continue as the chief minister. “The party will fight the elections under him.” When asked about Sidhu’s likely appointment as the new state unit chief, Rawat said the final approval of the party president is awaited. Rawat’s comments intensified speculation about Sidhu, who has emerged as a vocal critic of Singh, replacing Sunil Jakhar as the state chief.

Rawat is also one of three members of a committee set up to resolve the crisis in the party in Punjab.