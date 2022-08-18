T’gana, Andhra face flood threat as Godavari remains in spate

After respite for a brief period, Godavari river is again witnessing heavy floods in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh due to heavy rains upstream, posing threat to the low-lying areas and villages adjacent to the river bank.

At the temple town of Bhadrachalam in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the water level crossed the third danger mark of 53 ft and reached up to 54.5 ft by Wednesday.

Water entered into some of the colonies like Subhash Nagar on the river bank in Bhadrachalam. Several other villages in Charla, Venkatapuram and Vajedu blocks were also cut off due to river water flowing over the roads, disrupting the traffic. Similarly, many villages in Velerupadu and Kukkunur blocks were also submerged in the river water.

At Dowleshwaram near Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district, the irrigation department authorities sounded second warning signal, as they let out 1.435 million cusecs from the barrage into the river.

“We have pressed into service three teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and four teams of NDRF to take up rescue operations in the island villages of Ainavilli and Mamidikuduru in Konaseema district and Kunavaram in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, which are likely to face inundation and shift the people to safer areas,” AP State Disaster Management Authority managing director B R Ambedkar said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Krishna river, too, continued to be in spate due to heavy rains in the upstream areas. Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar dams are filled to almost full reservoir levels, forcing the authorities to release over 377,000 cusecs of water to the downstream. At Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada, too, the authorities lifted all the gates to let out 315,000 cusecs of water.

The State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMA) managing director appealed to the people along the river course to be alert and move to safer places till the water level recedes.

