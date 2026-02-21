Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday called for creation of a dedicated Union ministry for artificial intelligence to frame laws preventing misuse of AI and safeguard national security. T’gana CM calls for creation of dedicated union ministry for AI

Delivering a keynote address at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam, he urged the Centre to establish an India AI Council, on the lines of the GST Council or NITI Aayog, as an apex body for AI policy and coordination, as well as a national AI war room with participation from the Centre and states to monitor rapid AI developments. “Hyderabad is ready to host and build such an AI war room, if approved by the Centre,” he said.

The chief minister also called for creation of a world-class AI University with campuses across India focused on integrating India into the global AI supply chain, including securing rare minerals, he added.

Among others, Revanth Reddy also suggested national assessment of AI-driven job displacement, coupled with massive investment in re-skilling and job creation, formation of a National AI Fund to support start-ups and encourage youth-led AI innovation.

“The Telangana government proposes establishment of an AI Start-up Village serving the entire nation, with support from the Centre,” he announced.

