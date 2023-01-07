T’gana Cong seeks CBI probe into ‘poaching’ by KCR party

Telangana Congress on Friday demanded a comprehensive probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged poaching of its MLAs, MPs and MLCs, by the erstwhile Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) between 2014 and 2019.

A delegation of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), led by A Revanth Reddy, lodged a complaint with the Moinabad police under Cyberabad police limits on Friday, seeking action against the BRS leadership, including chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, for allegedly poaching the elected public representatives of the Congress.

The PCC asked the police to club its complaint with the already registered first information report (FIR) filed on October 26, 2022, against three persons on the charges of allegedly attempting to poach four BRS MLAs by inducing them with posts, contracts and money.

The PCC demanded that cases should be filed against the BRS leadership also under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 171-B read with Sections 171-A and 34 (bribing with criminal intention) of India Penal Code and Sections 7, 8, 13 and 14 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The complaint by the Congress leaders comes at a time when a division bench of the Telangana high court is hearing a petition filed by the BRS government challenging the order of a single-judge bench transferring the MLAs’ poaching case to the CBI.

“If the Moinabad police do not act on our complaint, we shall approach the court seeking transfer of the case to the CBI, as was ordered in the case of alleged attempt for poaching of four BRS MLAs,” Revanth Reddy told reporters after lodging the complaint.

In the complaint, the PCC alleged that soon after coming to power for a second term in December 2018 assembly elections, the BRS (then TRS) leadership lured as many as 12 Congress MLAs into the ruling party one after the other over a few months.

The defected Congress MLAs were: Haripriya Banoth, Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy, Kandala Upender Reddy, Devi Reddy Sudheer Reddy, Kantha Rao Rega, Athram Sakku, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Vanama Venkateshwara Rao, Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy, Jajula Surender, Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy and Pilot Rohit Reddy.

The Congress said between 2014 and 2018, too, the BRS leadership had engineered the defection of four MPs, 25 MLAs and 18 MLCs from various political parties. “Before the 2018 elections, four Congress MLAs defected to the then TRS,” it said.

Concerning 12 MLAs who defected after 2018, the PCC said there was clear evidence of the BRS leadership offering bribes and other undue benefits. “Three of the four MLAs – Pilot Rohit Reddy, Rega Kantha Rao and B Harshavardhan Reddy – allegedly lured into the BJP as per the case registered at Moinabad police station, were also part of the defected Congress MLAs,” the PCC said.

It said the modus operandi alleged to have been adopted by the BJP to induce BRS MLAs to join its party by offering monetary benefits, government contracts and other high central government positions involving monetary benefits, was similar to the one adopted by the BRS leadership to poach the Congress MLAs.

“Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao wanted to consolidate his power by luring our party MLAs with various inducements so that the opposition gets weakened,” Revanth Reddy said.

He demanded that a full-fledged investigation be ordered into the defections that had taken place since 2014. “We shall submit memorandums to the Director General of Police, CBI and even Enforcement Directorate in this regard,” he said.

The BRS are yet to react on the matter.

