 T’gana logs 64.20% polling on 17 Lok Sabha constituencies | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

T’gana logs 64.20% polling on 17 Lok Sabha constituencies

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
May 14, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Voting for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana concluded in a single phase on Monday with a provisional turnout of 64.20%, amid largely peaceful voting and poll boycott in a few villages, the Election Commission of India (ECI) authorities said

Voting for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana concluded in a single phase on Monday with a provisional turnout of 64.20%, amid largely peaceful voting and poll boycott in a few villages, the Election Commission of India (ECI) authorities said.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy along with his wife Geetha and daughter Nymisha Reddy shows their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, at a polling station in Kodangal in Vikarabad on Monday. (ANI)
Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy along with his wife Geetha and daughter Nymisha Reddy shows their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, at a polling station in Kodangal in Vikarabad on Monday. (ANI)

In Maoist-affected areas of Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu assembly segments in Warangal parliamentary constituency and Mahabubabad assembly segment in Mahabubabad parliamentary constituency, the polling concluded at 4 pm due to security reasons.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“However, those who were already in the queue lines in these districts, too, were allowed to vote beyond stipulated hours,” an official said.

The voting percentage in Telangana this time has already surpassed the figures of 2019 general elections when it was 62.77. “We have got very good response right from morning. Weather was also supportive. So we had good turnout. There was no problem on law order side also,” chief electoral officer Vikas Raj said.

Of the 17 parliamentary constituencies, Zahirabad recorded the highest 75.19% polling while Hyderabad logged the lowest turnout at 45.07%, according to ECI figures uploaded on its voter turnout app.

Meanwhile, voters in a few villages boycotted the polling completely in protest against certain government’s decisions. In Balmoor village of Nagarkurnool district, the villagers boycotted the polling demanding cancellation of permission given to limestone mining.

In Rayamadaram village of Enkur block in Khammam, the voters did not turn up to the polling station in protest against the government’s apathy in building a bridge of Nagarjuna Sagar project canal. Similar boycott of polling was reported from Kanumukkala village of Pochampally block in Yadadri Bhongir district and Allampalli village of Kadem block in Nirmal district demanding solution to local problems.

The CEO said no untoward incident was reported from any part of Telangana and there were no law-and-order issues anywhere. In Hyderabad, the BJP alleged that the workers of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) whose president Asaduddin Owaisi, tried to rig the polling at Jamal Colony and Riyasat Nagar.

The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling Congress, opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and BJP, with a total of 525 candidates in the fray.

Meanwhile, polling was also held for the by-elections to the Secunderabad Cantonment assembly seat, which has fallen vacant due to the sudden death of sitting BRS MLA G Lasya Nandita on February 23.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

News / India News / T’gana logs 64.20% polling on 17 Lok Sabha constituencies

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On