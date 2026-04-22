Over 6,000 buses belonging to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation will go off the roads across the state from the first shift beginning early hours of Wednesday, following a call given by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TGSRTC employees’ unions in pursuance of their long-pending demands.

T’gana RTC workers stage strike; govt panel formed for negotiation

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“All RTC unions and various public organizations have extended their support to the strike,” JAC chairman Eduru Venkanna told reporters, adding that the government had so far not accepted many their demands, including merger of TGSRTC with the state transport department, payment of salaries and allowances on par with government employees and implementation of pending Pay Revision Commissions (PRC).

Meanwhile, the state government on Wednesday issued orders constituting a high-level officials’ committee to examine the issues raised by TGSRTC employees and submit its recommendations within four weeks.

The four-member committee will be headed by the special chief secretary (transport), with senior officials from the Labour and Finance departments as members, and the vice-chairman and managing director of TGSRTC serving as member-convener.

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{{^usCountry}} In a statement, state transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the move aims to resolve the ongoing RTC workers’ strike while ensuring minimal inconvenience to the public. He stated that the government was positive about addressing employees’ concerns, though final decisions may take some time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement, state transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the move aims to resolve the ongoing RTC workers’ strike while ensuring minimal inconvenience to the public. He stated that the government was positive about addressing employees’ concerns, though final decisions may take some time. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The minister said RTC representatives would present their grievances before the committee, following which the government would review the report and take appropriate action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister said RTC representatives would present their grievances before the committee, following which the government would review the report and take appropriate action. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Emphasising the importance of RTC services, he noted that around 65 lakh passengers, largely from rural and economically weaker sections, depend on buses daily for their livelihood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising the importance of RTC services, he noted that around 65 lakh passengers, largely from rural and economically weaker sections, depend on buses daily for their livelihood. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Assuring support to both employees and commuters, he said the government was committed to protecting the RTC organisation, safeguarding workers’ welfare, and ensuring uninterrupted services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Assuring support to both employees and commuters, he said the government was committed to protecting the RTC organisation, safeguarding workers’ welfare, and ensuring uninterrupted services. {{/usCountry}}

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The JAC leaders urged the government to intervene immediately. “The process of merging RTC with the government has not even begun. A committee was formed only to delay the process. While the government is moving to take over the loss-making Hyderabad Metro, it is neglecting the RTC,” Venkanna alleged.

He further questioned the government’s priorities, stating that developmental works like the Musi River project are being taken up despite claims of poor financial conditions. “There appears to be a plan to privatise RTC assets under the guise of introducing electric buses. Efforts are being made to phase out RTC operations in Hyderabad and hand over RTC lands to private individuals,” he said.

Venkanna also called upon outsourcing staff of RTC to participate in the strike, warning that the agitation could escalate into a broader mass movement. “The RTC strike is likely to turn into another people’s movement,” he added.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

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