Thailand's visa-free policy changes for over 60 countries: What Indians should know

Thailand is planning to cut down the duration of visa-free stay for tourists from more than 60 countries and territories, including India. The existing 60-day limit will be reduced to 30 days from September 15, the country’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Thailand has recently arrested foreigners accused of offences including drug-related crimes and sex trafficking. (Representative)

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The development comes as Thailand seeks to tighten its immigration rules and prevent foreigners from misusing the visa-exemption system. Tourism remains a major part of the country’s economy, but authorities have raised concerns over crimes involving foreigners.

What changes for Indian tourists?

Indian passport holders will continue to be eligible to travel to Thailand without a visa. However, from September 15, they will be allowed to stay for up to 30 days, instead of the 60-day period available since 2024.

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{{^usCountry}} The 60-day rule will remain in place until September 14. Travellers entering Thailand before the new rule takes effect will retain the stay period applicable to them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 60-day rule will remain in place until September 14. Travellers entering Thailand before the new rule takes effect will retain the stay period applicable to them. {{/usCountry}}

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The new 30-day limit will apply to more than 60 countries and territories, including India, China, the US and 27 European Union countries.

Can Indians still travel to Thailand without a visa?

Indian travellers will continue to be eligible for visa-free entry to Thailand.

The key change is the length of the permitted stay. From September 15, Indian tourists can stay for up to 30 days without a visa instead of the earlier 60-day period.

Why has Thailand reduced the stay?

Thai authorities say the change is aimed at stopping people from exploiting the visa-free system.

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A number of foreigners have recently been arrested in Thailand on allegations involving drug offences, sex trafficking and running businesses such as hotels and schools without the required permits.

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Foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the reduction in visa-free stays was part of a crackdown on people abusing the visa system to commit crimes or engage in activities outside the permitted rules.

Can tourists extend their stay?

Tourists will still be able to seek an extension after entering Thailand. The extension will be subject to the discretion of an immigration officer.

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The shorter visa-free period is unlikely to affect most Indian tourists, as the average Indian visitor typically spends around a week in Thailand. The change could affect long-term travellers, backpackers, digital nomads and others who previously used the 60-day allowance.

What other changes are being made?

Under the revised arrangements, travellers from 59 countries and territories will receive a 30-day visa-free stay, while Mauritius and Seychelles nationals will receive a 15-day stay.

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Azerbaijan, Belarus and Serbia will shift to Thailand's Visa on Arrival system. Travellers entering Thailand through land borders will also face a limit of two visa-exempt entries per calendar year. There will be no similar limit on multiple entries by air or sea.

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Visitors who need to stay longer than 30 days may have to apply for an appropriate Thai visa or seek an extension, depending on their circumstances.

Thailand sees fewer foreign tourists

Thailand has welcomed 20.9 million foreign tourists since the beginning of 2026, according to the latest official figures. The number is about 3% lower than during the same period in 2025.