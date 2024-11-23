Thane, Palghar election results live: Shiv Sena factions battle for legitimacy in Kopri-Pachpakhadi
Thane, Palghar election results live: The Election Commission will announce results for Dahanu, Vikramgad, Palghar, Boisar, Nalasopara, Vasai seats in Palghar district and Mira Bhayander, Owala Majiwada, Kopri Pachpakhadi, Thane, Airoli, Belapur in Thane district of Maharashtra today. These assembly seats are part of the 288 constituencies in Maharashtra for which counting of votes will take place today....Read More
Voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections was held on 20 November in a single phase. The 2024 assembly election results come against the backdrop of multiple political upheavals in the state. In the previous assembly elections in 2019, the BJP-led alliance won a majority. However, the constituent Shiv Sena later exited the alliance and joined hands with the Congress and NCP to form the government under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
A subsequent split in the Shiv Sena saw one of its two factions joining the BJP-led Mahayuti and forming the government in 2022 under the chief ministership of Eknath Shinde. Shinde’s faction was awarded the original party name, despite the claims of the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. In 2023, the NCP too got divided into two parties -- one which retained the original name under Ajit Pawar and a second camp under Sharad Pawar. Today’s election results, which you can track using this live blog, will reveal how voters across the district of Palghar, Thane and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in assembly seats.
Thane, Palghar election results live: Maharashtra witnesses better voter turnout
Thane, Palghar election results live: Maharashtra witnessed a 66.05 per cent turnout on Nov 20, up from 61 per cent in the assembly elections held five years ago.
“The Election Commission of India gave a lot of focus, attention, and time to Maharashtra at this time. Each and every strategy was conceptualised and implemented with high precision. This resulted in a huge number of additions to the voter list also between the Parliament election and the current election,” ANI quoted chief electoral officer S Chockalingam as saying.
Thane, Palghar election results live: Lower voter turnout in Thane despite innovative measures
Thane, Palghar election results live: To boost voter turnout in Thane district, a one-click facility was introduced for the state assembly elections where voters only have to scan QR codes to find out about polling stations.
The QR codes directed voters to their designated polling booths, providing them with critical information such as the exact location and address.
Thane collector and election officer Ashok Shingare said the initiative aims to enhance voter convenience and participation, particularly as the Election Commission raised concerns regarding low voter turnout in the Thane and Kalyan regions.
The district's election department reported over 156 million impressions on its social media platforms.
Despite such measures, Thane district recorded only 56.05 per cent voter turnout.
Thane, Palghar election results live: Kedar Dighe hit by allegations of ‘influencing’ voters
Thane, Palghar election results live: On Thursday, an FIR was registered against Kesar Dighe, a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, for allegedly distributing cash and liquor to voters ahead of November 20 polling.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), Dighe and his supporters allegedly distributed liquor and cash to voters. A non-cognisable offence has been registered under Section 174 (undue influence or impersonation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
The FIR stated that 10 bottles of liquor and ₹52,000 in cash were seized from a vehicle belonging to one of Dighe’s supporters. The vehicle was found at Ashtavinayaka Chowk in Kopri. The FIR mentions that the car had a ‘Government of Maharashtra’ plate and an amber beacon. Nine accused, including Dighe, have been named in the FIR.
Thane, Palghar election results live: Where can you track official election results?
Thane, Palghar election results live: For those looking to stay updated, the results can be tracked on various platforms, including live updates from trusted news sources. Results will be available on the website of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and across all major news channels, including hindustantimes.com, which will provide real-time comprehensive coverage of the election results through detailed live blogs.
Thane, Palghar election results live: CM Eknath Shinde vs Kedar Dighe in Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat
Thane, Palghar election results live: CM Eknath Shinde is seeking a fourth term as an MLA from Thane's Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat. He is expected to face stiff competition from Kedar Dighe of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction.
Kedar Dighe is the nephew of the late Anand Dighe, a highly influential Shiv Sena leader and a political mentor to Eknath Shinde. He currently leads the party's Thane district unit.
Kopri-Pachpakhadi has been Shinde's stronghold since 2009. The election assumes significance as it marks the first electoral battle between Shiv Sena factions after the party's split.
Thane, Palghar election results live: 56.05 pc turnout in Thane, 59.85 pc in CM Shinde's constituency
Thane, Palghar election results live: Thane district had recorded 56.05 per cent voter turnout with 59.85 per cent polling in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's constituency in the Maharashtra assembly elections.
In Thane, Bhiwandi Rural constituency had the highest turnout of 69.01 per cent, while Ambernath recorded the lowest at 47.75 per cent.
In CM Shinde's Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane, the voter turnout was 59.85 per cent.
In Palghar, Vikramgad recorded the highest turnout of 77.75 per cent, while Vasai had the lowest at 60.46 per cent.