Thane, Palghar election results live: Shiv Sena factions battle for legitimacy in Kopri-Pachpakhadi

Thane, Palghar election results live: The Election Commission will announce results for Dahanu, Vikramgad, Palghar, Boisar, Nalasopara, Vasai seats in Palghar district and Mira Bhayander, Owala Majiwada, Kopri Pachpakhadi, Thane, Airoli, Belapur in Thane district of Maharashtra today. These assembly seats are part of the 288 constituencies in Maharashtra for which counting of votes will take place today....Read More

Also read: Maharashtra election result live updates

Voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections was held on 20 November in a single phase. The 2024 assembly election results come against the backdrop of multiple political upheavals in the state. In the previous assembly elections in 2019, the BJP-led alliance won a majority. However, the constituent Shiv Sena later exited the alliance and joined hands with the Congress and NCP to form the government under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Read complete coverage of Maharashtra assembly election here

A subsequent split in the Shiv Sena saw one of its two factions joining the BJP-led Mahayuti and forming the government in 2022 under the chief ministership of Eknath Shinde. Shinde’s faction was awarded the original party name, despite the claims of the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. In 2023, the NCP too got divided into two parties -- one which retained the original name under Ajit Pawar and a second camp under Sharad Pawar. Today’s election results, which you can track using this live blog, will reveal how voters across the district of Palghar, Thane and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in assembly seats.