Thane polls: Registered transgender voters rise from 15 in 2017 to 108 this year

From only 15 transgenders registered as voters in 2017, voters from the community registered with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has now increased to 108 in 2022.

Ahead of the civic polls slated this year, TMC has updated the voters registration list. Thane city has seen an increase of 1.62 lakh voters from 2017, there are around 13.9 lakh voters, including 7.45 lakh men, 6.45 lakh women and 108 transgenders, registered till 2022.

Karina Ade, a transgender who resides in Manpada, Thane said, “Earlier we used to fear revealing our profession or identity, however our community leaders have helped us to understand the benefits of having an identity proof and to be registered as voters. As per the practice in the community most of us follow the leaders or gurus, thus most of us got registered as voters.”

There are various social organisations as well that came forward to instill more from the transgender community into the mainstream through means of education and employment. They also encourage them to cast their vote.

Mini Subodh, founder, Akshayashakti Welfare Association, added, “Some of them are keen to be in an inclusive environment and hence we manage to convince them to cast their votes. As many are not educated, they require help to fill forms so we had our volunteers to support. Many do not have any identity proof; this is a major reason that they hesitate to come forth.”

A weeklong drive in March also helped in increasing the numbers, claimed civic chief.

Vipin Sharma, Commissioner, TMC, said, ‘’On the occasion of International Transgender Day of visibility in March a week-long initiative was organized wherein our officials reached out to transgenders situated across the city in various wards and helped them register as voters, thus increasing the numbers.”