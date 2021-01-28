'Thank you for patience': Delhi top cop to staff on R-Day chaos. Read letter

Two days after violence and choas triggered by a tractor parade by farmers brought the national capital to a grinding halt and led to clashes with police officials, the Delhi police commissioner SN Srivastava on Thursday wrote to his staff thanking them for their service on the Republic Day.

"You showed great patience despite the farmers' agitation turning violent. 394 of our friends were injured in the violence and some are in hospital. I met some of them, they are being given proper treatment," Srivastava said in a letter.

Apprising the force of challenges in the coming days, the police commissioner said, "I would like to tell you that the coming days can be very challenging for us. So, we will have to be alert. We will have to remain patient and disciplined. I thank you for your patience and restraint."

Here is the full letter by Delhi police commissioner SN Srivastava:

Delhi police commissioner SN Srivastava on Thursday wrote to his staff thanking them for their service on the Republic Day. (HT Photo/ Sourced)

In the first presser after the turbulent Republic Day Delhi witnessed, the Delhi police commissioner accused the farmer unions of betrayal and not following conditions set for the tractor rally that was supposed to be held from 12 PM to 5 PM.

"We are using the facial recognition system and taking the help of CCTV and video footage to identify the accused. Strict action will be taken against those identified. No culprit will be spared," he said

Farmer leaders like Satnam Singh Pannu and Darshan Pal gave inflammatory speeches, the top cop alleged. Thereafter protesters broke barricades.

"By January 25 evening, it became clear that they were not keeping their words. They brought forward the aggressive and militant elements who occupied the stage and delivered provocative speeches," he said.

He said that 394 police personnel were injured while 30 police vehicles were damaged in the violence on Wednesday.