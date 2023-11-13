Tharoor lauds Afghan batter's kind gesture on Ahmedabad street: ‘Far greater than any century’

In a heartwarming display of compassion ahead of Diwali, Afghan cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz, known for his powerful batting skills, has garnered widespread praise for his selfless act of kindness on the streets of Ahmedabad. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor lauded the cricketer's kind gesture as "far greater than any century he might score."

Rahmanullah Gurbaz quietly giving money to homeless people in Ahmedabad.

Gurbaz, the talented opening batter from Afghanistan, was captured on camera quietly giving away money to homeless people on the pavements of Ahmedabad at an unexpected hour—3 am. The footage, recorded by a resident of Ahmedabad, showcases Gurbaz's dedication to making a positive impact off the field.

"Just amazing act of kindness by Afghan batsman Rahmatullah Gurbaz to pavement dwellers in Ahmedabad after his last match. Far greater than any century he might score — and may he score many! Long may his career thrive, along with his heart," Tharoor said in a social media post on X.

The video quickly went viral on social media after it was first shared by the Ahmedabad resident, Love Shah.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – the IPL team Gurbaz plays for – also shared the video in which the Aghan batter can be seen giving money to people sleeping on the pavement, hours before the Afghanistan team returned home after their heartwarming World Cup journey ended on Friday night.

"From working tirelessly to raise money for the victims of the Herat Earthquake in Afghanistan earlier this month, to this act of kindness in a foreign land - you inspire us all. God bless you, jaani," wrote KKR while sharing the video.

Afghanistan's journey as a cricketing nation has come a long way from an easy-to-beat in international cricket to a team widely admired because of its journey to the elite. Afghanistan's victories over England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands showcased their genuine talent. Although a potential triumph against Australia was thwarted by Glenn Maxwell's outstanding performance, Afghanistan's sixth-place finish is a significant achievement, defying the usual barriers that limit access for lower-ranked teams in top events.

