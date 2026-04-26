Tharoor says he'd ignore Trump's 'hellhole' post ‘if I were govt of India’: ‘Not go ballistic over something as trivial’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday weighed in on remarks linked to US President Donald Trump's post referring to India and other countries as “hellhole".

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at the Parliament premises on the second day of Parliament’s three-day Special Session, in New Delhi on Friday.(Rahul Singh)

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“India should not go ballistic over something as trivial as Trump's social media post. It is unworthy of our style of diplomacy. If I were the government of India, I would just ignore it,” Shashi Tharoor told France24.

The comments came after Trump shared a transcript of a conservative political talk show hosted by Michael Savage.

Also Read | 'China, India or some other hellhole': Trump shares post on US birthright citizenship

What were Trump's remarks?

In the discussion, India, China and other nations were described as “hellhole”, alongside claims about immigrants travelling to the United States late in pregnancy to secure citizenship for their children.

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{{^usCountry}} “A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet. You don't have to go too far to see that. English is not spoken here anymore. There’s almost no loyalty to this country among the immigrant class coming in today, which was not always the case,” it read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet. You don't have to go too far to see that. English is not spoken here anymore. There’s almost no loyalty to this country among the immigrant class coming in today, which was not always the case,” it read. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The transcript also included sharp criticism of lawyers associated with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), who were described as “gangsters with laptops” and accused of “damaging the nation more than all mafia families combined". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The transcript also included sharp criticism of lawyers associated with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), who were described as “gangsters with laptops” and accused of “damaging the nation more than all mafia families combined". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “They've robbed us, blind, treated us like second class citizens, let the turd world triumph, stepped on our flag, et cetera,” it added, using wordplay to further denigrate the areas of the globe referred to as the ‘Third World’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They've robbed us, blind, treated us like second class citizens, let the turd world triumph, stepped on our flag, et cetera,” it added, using wordplay to further denigrate the areas of the globe referred to as the ‘Third World’. {{/usCountry}}

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Further, an attorney linked to the ACLU was criticised and accused of misrepresenting issues during arguments before the US Supreme Court.

Also Read | 'Cradles of civilisation': Iran defends India, China after Trump's 'hellhole' post

India's response to Trump's post

India officially responded to the controversy, with the Ministry of External Affairs calling out the language used in the shared content.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the remarks were “obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste", adding that they did not reflect the reality of India-US ties based on mutual respect and shared interests. Trump was not directly criticised.

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The episode comes at a sensitive time in bilateral relations, as Washington and New Delhi have been working to reset ties after a period of strain over tariffs and geopolitical differences.

Talks are currently underway to finalise a trade agreement, with a visit by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expected next month.

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