Tharoor shares update on India-US trade talks after Parliamentary Committee meet

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday stressed the enduring importance of the Indo-US relationship, saying recent trade concerns will not derail the broader strategic partnership. His remarks come just days after US President Donald Trump slapped 50% tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at Parliament premises during the ongoing monsoon session, in New Delhi.(ANI)

Briefing reporters after a parliamentary committee meeting with senior officials, Tharoor said the Commerce Secretary had assured members that “the process of dialogue is ongoing” and that the committee was “fairly satisfied” with the government’s responses.

“We are not going to allow this kind of nonsense to influence our thinking,” he said, rejecting any notion that “nuclear blackmail” could sway India’s position. “No party, no representative of any party disagrees with that.”

Tharoor confirmed there was no change in plans for the sixth round of trade talks with the US, scheduled for the August 25, unless Washington notified otherwise. He added that the Foreign Secretary had emphasised the multi-layered nature of Indo-US ties, noting that trade is “only one aspect” of a “very important relationship” that also rests on geopolitical and strategic considerations.

Trump slaps tariffs on India

Trump signed an executive order earlier this week imposing an additional 25% tariff on all Indian goods entering the US, carrying out his threat made a day ago to penalise New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil.

The additional 25%, due to take effect on August 27, puts India at par with Brazil as the two countries whose exports will face the highest levy of 50% on their goods. The duties would put Indian exporters at a significant disadvantage compared to their rivals in Bangladesh, Indonesia and Vietnam – which face tariffs of between 19% and 20% tariffs.