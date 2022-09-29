Tharoor to file nomination tomorrow, direct fight with Digvijaya likely

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will submit his nomination papers for the AICC presidential elections 12.15pm at 24 Akbar Road in New Delhi on Friday, his office said on Thursday. Tharoor will also hold a press conference at 1pm at his official residence.

With Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday opting out of the race for the Congress chief's post, Tharoor is now seen as the front runner for the party's top position. However, he is likely to have a tough contest against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who may to file his nomination for the Congress president's post on Friday. On Thursday, Singh met with Tharoor, who said they agreed that theirs is "not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest" among colleagues.

Singh met the party MP from Thiruvananthapuram after collecting nomination papers for the polls. "Received a visit from Digvijaya Singh this afternoon. I welcome his candidacy for the Presidency of our Party," Tharoor said in a tweet.

"We both agreed that ours is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we both want is that whoever prevails, @incIndia will win!" he said.

Polling for the post will take place on October 17 while the result will be announced on October 19.

