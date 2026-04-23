‘That's where…': How MEA responded to Trump's ‘hellhole’ repost for India

The ministry of external affairs shied away from directly responding to United States President Donald Trump's “hellhole” repost on social media referring to India and China as spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal just said that they have "seen some reports".

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal did not respond elaborately on Trump's "hellhole" remark. (PTI)

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“We have seen some reports. That's where I leave it,” Jaiswal said while responding to a question on Trump's remark.

This comes after Trump posted on his Truth Social on Wednesday (local time) a transcript from a conservative talk show hosted by Michael Savage. In the show, Savage was speaking about US' birthright citizenship and said that people allegedly arrive in the US late in pregnancy and gain automatic citizenship for their child. He said that such people later bringing in family members from countries including India and China, which he referred to as “some other hellhole on the planet.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Sharma ...Read More Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV. Read Less

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