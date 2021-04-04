The 22 soldiers who were killed in Chhattisgarh Maoists attack

The police have recovered bodies of 22 security personnel who were killed in an encounter with the Maoists in Chhattisgarh. The gunfight took place on Saturday; five soldiers were found dead on Saturday, whereas 17 more bodies were recovered on Sunday. More than 30 soldiers are reported to be injured, according to latest reports. The fight erupted inside a forest near Jonaguda at the border between Bijapur and Sukma districts in the state.

According to officials, at least 400 Maoists were involved in the attack. Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said that eight people from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), seven from the CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), six from the Special Task Force and one from the 'Bastariya' battalion of the CRPF have been dead, as reported by news agency PTI.

Many leaders have condemned the attack and have also paid their tributes to the soldiers killed in the attack.

Union home minister Amit Shah, who curtailed his election campaign in Assam and returned to Delhi, said, “As far as the numbers are concerned, both sides have suffered losses and exact casualty figures cannot be ascertained immediately.” He also vowed that “a befitting reply will be given at an appropriate time.”

Here are the details of 22 soldiers killed and the 31 injured during the attacks:

