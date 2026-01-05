The caste of national and state presidents of BJP and Congress-I | Number Theory

SC, OBC presidents have also not had long terms in the party

The terms of organizational posts are loosely defined in the constitution of both parties. For example, BJP and Congress constitutions currently say that the term of organizational posts will “ordinarily” be three and five years. This means that not all who served as the national president of these two parties served for a minimum period of time. While Bangaru Laxman, the only SC national president of the BJP, resigned after a corruption charge, that is not the case for the Congress. For example, Mallikarjun Kharge, whose tenure at the post in the Congress reached the three-year mark in October, is the first SC president to have lasted that long at the party’s top. The other two SC presidents of the Congress – Damodaran Sanjivayya and Jagjivan Ram – served for only one and two years. Of the three OBC presidents of the party – K Kamaraj, S Nijalingappa, and Sitaram Kesri – only Kamaraj’s four-year tenure was of at least three years. To be sure, Nijalingappa was from the Lingayat sub-caste, which is an OBC sub-caste in Karnataka but not in the central list of OBC sub-castes. A more important caveat to note is that even upper caste presidents in the Congress – with the exception of Jawaharlal Nehru and U N Dhebar – largely served single year terms early on. It is only after Kamaraj’s four year-term ending 1967 that the party’s president started serving terms longer than one year more generally; and it is only after Indira Gandhi’s six-year term starting 1978 that the post was usually held by the same person continuously for three years or longer.