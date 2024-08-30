The digital nomad is here to stay

Imagine this: You wake up in Bengaluru. As you sip on the coffee and yell instructions to your kid, it’s time for you to log in to a call with your wife. That’s when she gets the first breather of her day in Dubai, where she works at an MNC. Even as you talk, colleagues from other parts of the world are prepping to log in on Microsoft Teams to engage with you on the status of the project you are leading. It won’t be too long before you get into formal clothes and log in to Microsoft Teams. The concept of a global office has transcended borders, time zones, and working hours (Representative Photo)

This narrative is a way of life for MS (name withheld on request) at SAP’s India office. He is a global team leader, has worked his way up, and must jump into collaboration, creativity, and problem-solving—all from home. On some days, he is at his client’s place. The nature of his relationships there is transient. His colleagues are ‘on cloud and virtual’.

This isn’t the future; it’s the present, where the concept of a “global office” has transcended borders, time zones, and working hours. This is the age of global digital work, a phenomenon that has quietly revolutionised the way we think about employment, opportunity, and the nature of work.

Once upon a time, the idea of outsourcing was synonymous with drab call centres and cost-cutting measures. Companies would ship off certain tasks to other places where labour was cheap and plentiful. But what’s happening now is entirely different. This is the rise of global digital jobs. It is not an evolution of outsourcing; it’s a complete reimagining of how, where, and why work is done.

In this new world, companies no longer see the world map as a set of distinct markets; they see it as one interconnected talent pool. Whether you’re a digital marketer in the Philippines, software developer in Ukraine, or a data analyst in Kenya, your location is less important than your skills. The world is now actually flat.

The benefits are obvious. Companies can tap into a vast reservoir of global talent, accessing expertise that might be scarce or prohibitively expensive in their home markets. For workers, especially those in developing countries, this means opportunities that were once out of reach are now just a Zoom or a Team call away.

But, like any good story, there is complexity and nuance beneath the surface. While global digital jobs have opened doors, they’ve also introduced new challenges. Unlike MS, who has a full-time gig, many of these jobs are freelance or contract-based. It offers little by way of job security or benefits. Very simply put, for every success story, there are many others struggling to make ends meet, navigating the feast-or-famine nature of a “global office”.

A report by HR firm Korn-Ferry says, “The US government announced that the country added 818,000 fewer jobs in March this year than initially reported. More than 500,000, or more than 60%, of those disappearing jobs were in professional roles.” This is what they describe as a white-collar recession—a period when professionals in typically stable office jobs face unexpected job losses or pay cuts, which highlights that even higher-income roles aren’t immune during economic downturns.

A report in this newspaper last week showed that white collar recession is playing out in India as well. Growth in such jobs was just 4.4% last year, as compared to 8.4% in the financial year 2018–19.

But people such as MS have made peace with it. Cultural misunderstandings, time zone clashes, and communication breakdowns are common, he says. The world might be more connected than ever, but that doesn’t mean it’s easier to work together. Managing a team that spans continents requires a whole new set of skills, and not every company—or worker—is equipped for the challenge. What he is glad about is that he has a head start.

In the end, the story of global digital jobs is one of paradox. It’s about breaking down barriers while creating new ones. It’s about offering freedom while introducing new forms of constraint. It’s a story that’s still being written, and its ending is far from certain. But one thing is clear: the world of work has changed, and there’s no going back.