'Many false things shown in 'The Kashmir Files'': Omar Abdullah slams movie

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah hit out at Vivek Agnihotri's ‘The Kashmir Files’, accusing the maker of showing falsehood in the film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990.“The makers should clarify whether it is a documentary or a film. If this is a documentary then it is obvious that whatever is shown is true. But the makers say that it is a film based on reality,” he said during a briefing in Kulgam.“Many false things have been shown in 'The Kashmir Files' movie. When the Kashmiri Pandits left the valley, Farooq Abdullah was not the chief minister. Jagmohan was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir. VP Singh's government was at the Centre, supported by the BJP," Abdullah said.“Why wasn't VP Singh's government and BJP shown in the film. It is not right to play with facts. We condemn the killings of Kashmiri Pandits. But didn't Kashmiri Muslims and Sikhs lose their lives?” the former chief minister said.Later, Abdullah took to Twitter to reiterate his statement. “The pain & suffering of 1990 & after can not be undone. The way Kashmiri Pandits had their sense of security snatched from them & had to leave the valley is a stain on our culture of Kashmiriyat. We have to find ways to heal divides & not add to them.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files has been declared tax-free by several BJP-ruled states. The film which features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar in pivotal roles has been facing backlash from some sections of society which have dubbed the makers of communal propaganda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti hit out at the Modi government over the film.“The manner in which GOI is aggressively promoting Kashmir Files & is weaponising pain of Kashmiri Pandits makes their ill intention obvious. Instead of healing old wounds & creating a conducive atmosphere between the two communities, they are deliberately tearing them apart,” Mufti, who served as the chief minister in a short-lived coalition government with Bharatiya Janata Party, tweeted.The film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in early 1990 after members of the community were targeted and killed by Pakistan-based terrorist groups.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already voiced his support to the film, alleging some members calling themselves flag-bearers of free speech were out to discredit the film which brings out the truth hidden for several years.The film's director Vivek Agnihotri on Friday was granted Y category security cover after he faced threats on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON