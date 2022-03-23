'The Kashmir Files': Rajasthan Speaker clarifies on prohibitory orders in Kota

A day after the Rajasthan assembly witnessed uproar over imposing Section 144 of the CrPC in Kota by the district administration to maintain law and order during the screening of the film The Kashmir Files, Speaker CP Joshi on Wednesday told the House that the collector has made it clear that prohibitory orders will not be applicable on its screening or any other movie.

The district administration’s decision to impose Section 144 of the CrPC had triggered a major controversy as the order mentioned that law and order may be affected by anti-social elements during festivals and due to the screening of the Vivek Agnihotri-directed film which depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley during the peak of militancy in the 1990s.

The order proscribed assembly of the crowd, demonstration, protest, processions and road march, citing Kota as a communally most sensitive district.

After the protest, the administration on Tuesday clarified that there is no ban on watching the film. During the Zero Hour, BJP MLA from Kota, Sandeep Sharma through a point of order raised the issue. “What kind of an order has been issued by the administration? The movie is released across the country…Is the district administration incapable to handle law and order?” he asked.

The issue was supported by other BJP MLAs leading to an uproar. Chairperson JP Chandelia intervened and urged to maintain the order of the House. He said the issue is brought to the notice of the government.

Joshi said he cannot have a debate on why the section was imposed because it is left to the wisdom of the administration, reported news agency PTI. However, he said the Kota district administration has clarified that the section will not be imposed on the screening of The Kashmir Files or any other movie and festivals like Cheti Chand, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday and Jamat-ul-wida.

"I understand that the confusion has now been removed," he said.

The Kashmir Files revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s from the Kashmir Valley. It features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, and others.