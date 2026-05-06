The many successes of Operation Sindoor

On April 22, 2025, 26 people were murdered in cold blood in Pahalgam, Kashmir, by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. This led to India undertaking an unprecedented and high-precision military operation against nine targets. Key terror infrastructure used to unleash attacks on India was dismantled. Unlike India, which avoided inflicting civilian casualties, Pakistan escalated matters by targeting civilians and military sites. These attempts failed, and India retaliated against high-value military installations supporting terrorist networks in Pakistan.

Drones form symbolic aircraft formations and depict historic combat moments, including Operation Sindoor, during Vayu Shakti 2026 at the Pokhran Range near Jaisalmer (HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

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Operation Sindoor

Having achieved its objectives within four days, India accepted Pakistan’s plea for a ceasefire through established military channels. No amount of misinformation or subsequent attempts at adding gloss can change the fact that India prevailed militarily while demonstrating a level of controlled warfare seldom witnessed. History is replete with examples of prolonged wars lacking exit strategies, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its fifth year, as well as the protracted conflicts in Vietnam and Afghanistan, which saw decades of attrition, regional instability, and economic disruption. Even ongoing conflicts in West Asia continue at great cost not only to the belligerents but also to the global community at large. By contrast, Sindoor avoided becoming an unending war, thanks to the purposeful resolve of the Indian leadership and military professionalism.

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{{^usCountry}} The retaliation following the Pahalgam attack was telling. India struck deep into Pakistani territory in a coordinated operation, targeting nine high-value terrorist launch pads across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), dismantling hubs of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. From PoJK to mainland Punjab (Pakistan) locations such as Sialkot and Bahawalpur, the strikes demonstrated reach and precision. Critical installations, including the Nur Khan and Sargodha airbases, were hit, conveying that no terrorist sanctuary in Pakistan was beyond reach. The scale and precision of these strikes were unprecedented. Over 100 terrorists were eliminated, including Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudassir Ahmad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The retaliation following the Pahalgam attack was telling. India struck deep into Pakistani territory in a coordinated operation, targeting nine high-value terrorist launch pads across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), dismantling hubs of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. From PoJK to mainland Punjab (Pakistan) locations such as Sialkot and Bahawalpur, the strikes demonstrated reach and precision. Critical installations, including the Nur Khan and Sargodha airbases, were hit, conveying that no terrorist sanctuary in Pakistan was beyond reach. The scale and precision of these strikes were unprecedented. Over 100 terrorists were eliminated, including Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudassir Ahmad. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Operation Sindoor also called Pakistan’s nuclear bluff. Unlike conflicts such as Ukraine or Gaza, where damage is widespread, this operation inflicted severe damage on terror and military infrastructure in Pakistan while ensuring negligible domestic impact on the Indian side. As the world watched, India’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), especially the indigenous Akashteer system, successfully countered Pakistan’s drones and missiles, protecting key installations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Operation Sindoor also called Pakistan’s nuclear bluff. Unlike conflicts such as Ukraine or Gaza, where damage is widespread, this operation inflicted severe damage on terror and military infrastructure in Pakistan while ensuring negligible domestic impact on the Indian side. As the world watched, India’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), especially the indigenous Akashteer system, successfully countered Pakistan’s drones and missiles, protecting key installations. {{/usCountry}}

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There was minimal economic disruption in India. This asymmetry, in terms of imposing high costs on the adversary and yet mitigating impact on one’s own territory, reflected meticulous planning, technology and execution on the Indian side. The Indian Air Force bypassed and jammed Pakistani air defence systems, completing the mission in 23 minutes, using Rafale jets, SCALP missiles and HAMMER bombs.

On May 10, India expanded the scope of engagement, targeting military installations and degrading critical capabilities. India struck 11 of Pakistan’s military airbases in a single operation, despite the country being a nuclear-armed State, and reportedly destroyed 20% of Pakistan’s air force assets.

Operation Sindoor demonstrated jointness, atmanirbharta, and indigenisation. The Navy maintained maritime pressure, while the Army and Air Force coordinated strikes on terror and military infrastructure. The operation validated long-pending reforms put in place by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such as the creation of the office of chief of defence staff in 2019 and shift toward indigenous defence production. Defence output rose from ₹46,429 crore in 2014-15 to ₹1,54,000 crore in 2024-25, with over 65% now domestically produced. Policies such as the drone import ban and PLI scheme boosted domestic R&D. Today, 75% of procurement is domestic, and 25% of defence R&D is reserved for the private sector. Around 90% of ammunition has been indigenised, with full indigenisation expected by 2027-28. Systems such as BrahMos, Akash, Akashteer, Tejas, and anti-drone platforms have enhanced multi-domain capability.

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Sindoor also showcased the role of drones and AI-driven systems as force multipliers. Broader reforms of the last decade, including FDI liberalisation and defence corridors, now support India’s long-term strategic autonomy.

Political direction remains central to military success. While soldierly bravery is vital, leadership vision shapes outcomes. Over the past decade, India has moved from restraint toward a willingness to employ military options in response to terrorism.

The leadership has demonstrated a capacity for measured risk-taking and publicly committed to targeting terrorists wherever they operate. The armed forces were given complete operational freedom albeit with an injunction to avoiding civilian casualties. This civilisational ethos, of respecting civilian lives even in the adversary’s territory, is alien to Pakistan which actively uses terrorism as an asymmetrical means to wage unconventional war against India.

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Under PM Modi, decisions — from suspending the Indus Waters Treaty to calibrated strikes — have been deliberate and well-coordinated with the military leadership. The mandate has been consistent and precise: target terrorists and their support systems wherever they might be.

India’s experience with Pakistan suggests that deterrence through force has greater impact than diplomatic protest and preparation of dossiers as seen in the aftermath of the horrendous terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. Clearly, Operation Sindoor has set a new normal in this regard, besides signalling that strikes could extend well beyond PoJK into the heartland of Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor reflected a whole-of-nation approach, integrating the armed forces, government, and private industry, and set new standards for civil-military tandem. Notably, startups and private firms contributed to drone and counter-UAS systems, supported by the iDEX framework. Their role is set to grow in coming years. Among the lessons drawn, coordination improved across agencies. Isro provided satellite-based surveillance, while efforts were made to counter misinformation and manage public communication.

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The Indian military’s Integrated Defence Staff ensured joint procurement and operations, enabling all three services to function on shared intelligence. Civil administration was aligned with military planning, including preparedness measures and public communication. The government also engaged opposition parties by dispatching All Party Delegations across the world to build international support against terrorism, thus reflecting the importance of political unity on larger challenges before the nation.

Sujan Chinoy is the director general of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses and was a member of the All Party Delegation to the UAE and West Africa in the context of Operation Sindoor. The views expressed are personal

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