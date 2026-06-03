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‘The Nehru-Gandhi family deserves the titles of traitor, deceiver’: Nishikant Dubey

“In the Mountbatten-Nehru-Jinnah agreement, Mountbatten kept Kashmir separate--a problem with which India has been grappling to this day”. 

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 10:24 am IST
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Hitting out at the Congress and Nehru-Gandhi family, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday described the June 3, 1947 partition plan as the "Mountbatten-Nehru-Jinnah agreement", terming it as the reason behind the problems that emerged in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, Dubey described the agreements as a "dark chapter" in Congress's history and claimed that water from key rivers was shared with Bangladesh at the cost of India's own needs.(Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

In an 'X' post, Dubey opined that the foundation of India's partition was laid during the meetings held in Shimla between May 10 to 12, 1947, adding that Kashmir was kept separate in the agreement. He also accused the Congress of keeping Mahatma Gandhi "out of consent" about the agreement, stressing that "Nehru-Gandhi family that deserves the titles of traitor, deceiver, and national betrayer."

Earlier on May 30, Dubey had slammed the Congress party over the water-sharing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh, claiming that decisions taken during the tenures of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi compromised the interests of Indian farmers and border states.

Also Read| Congress forms fact-finding committee to analyse poll defeat in three MCs

In a post on X, Dubey described the agreements as a "dark chapter" in Congress's history and claimed that water from key rivers was shared with Bangladesh at the cost of India's own needs.

 
nishikant dubey bharatiya janta party indian national congress
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