Character limit on X faces Parliament panel scrutiny, chairman Nishikant Dubey from BJP cites Right to Equality

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology plans to question major digital and social media platforms, such as X (formerly Twitter) and Meta that owns Facebook and Instagram, to examine whether their paid subscription models compromise net neutrality and consumer rights, panel chairman and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said on Tuesday. While a standard, free account on X is restricted to 280 characters per post, a paid subscription, X Premium, removes this. (Unsplash/Representational image)

He was speaking to the media after a meeting held on May 26, where members reviewed quality of service standards and equal internet access. Dubey specifically highlighted platforms like X that offer extra features to paying subscribers

"For example, if you give some money to 'X', you get more freedom to write [character limit], and others get less freedom," Dubey said.

He said this must be evaluated against India's constitutional principles.

“We have to look after 140 crore people, (that) all of them should get equal rights. Right to Equality — this is decided by the Constitution,” Dubey asserted.

“Net neutrality is important, so that all consumers, the 140 crore people who use the internet, should get equal rights under Consumer Protection Rights,” he further said in an interaction with news agency ANI.