Congress forms fact-finding committee to analyse poll defeat in three MCs

Having suffered a setback of losing three municipal corporations – Solan, Mandi and Dharamshala– in recently concluded civic body polls, Himachal Pradesh Congress has constituted fact-finding committees. The order comes after state Congress president Vinay Kumar stated that the party organisation would seriously analyse the results to further strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level. (File)

As per orders issued by General secretary (organisation) of the Himachal Congress Committee, Vinod Jinta, a four-member committee will be constituted for each municipal corporation (MC). The committees will be tasked to investigate the specific factors that led to the party’s loss in the municipal polls in Mandi, Dharamshala, and Solan.

“The fact-finding teams will visit the respective electoral constituencies to interact with local leaders and party workers. During this process, the causes of the defeat will be identified and report will be submitted within a week,” said Zinta while talking to HT on the phone.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had won Mandi, Dharamshala and Solan municipal corporation elections, while the ruling party managed to retain its mandate in the Palampur civic body.

The order comes after state Congress president Vinay Kumar stated that the party organisation would seriously analyse the results to further strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.

Talking about the committee, Vinay, on Tuesday, said, “The committees have been tasked with examining all relevant aspects pertaining to the election results, interacting with party workers and local leadership, and identifying the factors that influenced these outcomes.”

A senior Congress leader said, “These result outcomes should be treated as warning bells and corrective measures should be put in place as the state goes to election in 2027.”

“The ULB elections were closely contested but the outcome was not on expected lines so this introspection is needed. Based on the report further action will be taken.The idea is to strengthen the party and ensure we win the 2027 election and for which we need to start working,” said another senior leader not willing to be named.