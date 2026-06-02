BJP claims sweeping zila parishad polls, Congress hints at ‘introspect & review’

After winning the three municipal corporations, Solan, Dharmashala and Mandi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed to have swept the zila parishad elections as well in the state forcing the Congress to “introspect and review”. After winning the three municipal corporations, Solan, Dharmashala and Mandi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed to have swept the zila parishad elections as well in the state forcing the Congress to “introspect and review”. (PTI File)

A war of words has erupted between Congress and BJP as both the parties claim “public support” and accuse each other of “misleading” people as the elections of panchayats and zila parishads were not contested on party symbols. Though BJP had released an official list of candidates for zila parishad.

Out of a total of 250 District Council wards, BJP said that BJP-backed candidates secured victory in 136 of them. The Congress party has lagged behind in the District Council results, winning 52 wards. Additionally, 43 independent candidates have emerged victorious.

State Congress president Vinay Kumar said in the recently concluded elections for urban local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions in the state, the Congress party has reaffirmed its strong political standing by securing widespread public support.

“The party organization would seriously analyze the results of the municipal corporation elections to further strengthen the organization at the grassroots level in the future,” said Vinay while adding, “In the coming days, a meeting of State Congress office-bearers, as well as district and block presidents, will be convened to hold detailed discussions on further empowering the organization.”

Even the Public Works Department Minister, Vikramaditya Singh said, “The BJP has secured a majority and we will certainly analyse the reasons behind the results. At the same time, Congress has performed well in the Panchayati Raj elections at every level, whether it is Zila Parishads, Panchayat Samitis or Gram Panchayats.” “Our priority is to take development work forward. We will rise above partisan politics and extend full cooperation to all elected representatives. Whether it is road construction, MGNREGA works or urban development projects, we will continue working for the welfare of the people,” he said.

“There is no doubt that shortcomings existed and we will conduct introspection to understand the reasons behind these results,” he said.

Responding to BJP claims that the election results reflected public dissatisfaction with the Congress government and signalled a mandate for the 2027 Assembly elections, Singh said, “Panchayati Raj elections are traditionally fought on local issues. Personal relationships, social connections and local leadership play a much greater role in these elections than party affiliations. To claim that these results are a direct mandate for or against any government would be incorrect.”

BJP state chief spokesperson and MLA Rakesh Jamwal said, “BJP won the semi-final and we will win the final as Congress will face defeat in 2027. BJP has emerged victorious and the momentum clearly indicates a decisive mandate in favour of the party in the upcoming Assembly elections”.

In a scathing attack on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Jamwal said, “After the results of the Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Body elections, the Chief Minister has been making continuous attempts to mislead the people of Himachal Pradesh. The election results have exposed the ground reality of the Congress government, and the Chief Minister’s statements reflect political frustration and insecurity”.

He asserted that the “outcome of the local body and Panchayati Raj elections sends a strong political message that the people of Himachal Pradesh are disillusioned with the present government and are increasingly rallying behind the BJP”.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “The Congress party has suffered a historic defeat. From the Chief Minister down to the Deputy Chief Minister and other cabinet ministers, Congress leaders were rejected by the public even within their own respective constituencies, panchayats, and local areas”.

“Instead of engaging in conspiracies, the government should make decisions that serve the public interest. It must ensure that the financial assistance being dispatched by the Central Government reaches the intended beneficiaries,” said Thakur.

The royal entry

Khush Vikram Sen—the Raja of the erstwhile Keonthal princely state – has secured a resounding victory. BJP supported Khush Vikram Sen defeated his nearest rival, Bhupendra Kanwar, who was supported by Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Anirudh Singh in Zila Parishad Chamiyana Ward. Kush won by a massive margin of 9,981 votes. Significantly, Chamiyana Ward is the very constituency where Anirudh Singh—currently the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in the Sukhu government—first rose to political prominence after winning his maiden Zila Parishad elections. Khush Vikram Sen is the heir to the erstwhile Keonthal princely state—specifically, the royal lineage of Junga. 29-year-old Khush Vikram Sen is the son of the late Veer Vikram Sen. He is the cousin of the state’s Public Works Minister, Vikramaditya Singh.

From serving tea at BJP office to Zila Parishad member

Paras Ram –who used to serve tea in BJP’s Mandi office is now the Zila Parishad member from the Sadyana Ward in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district. Paras Ram secured a total of 7,031 votes, the Congress-backed candidate, Dharmendra Kumar, had to settle for a mere 5,615 votes. Thus, by defeating his main rival, Dharmendra Kumar, by a massive margin of 1,416 votes. Paras Ram carries on the ancestral trade of crafting traditional bamboo products—such as chairs, tables, and Kilta (traditional hill baskets).