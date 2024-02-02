The reasons why six men died in a coal mine accident in Nagaland

The recent tragic coal mine accident which took the lives of six migrant labourers from Assam and injured four others on January 25 in Nagaland's Ruchanyan under the Wokha district has once again brought to light the rampant illegal mining activities taking place in the northeastern state. The accident was caused by fire and explosion of methane gas, says the state geology and mining department.

An official release on Wednesday said on inspection and based on the department's records, the mine in Ruchanyan was illegal as it was being operated without necessary clearances from the department.

After a thorough inspection of the site, it was concluded that the fire and explosion might have occurred due to a frictional spark while using a portable handheld drilling machine.

The illegal mine, which stretches about 400 feet underground, is reported to be co-owned by two locals in collaboration with two other non-locals. The two local owners were arrested on January 26 after a suo moto case was registered at Bhandari police station while the other two are said to be absconding.

“The safe mode of (coal) mining is open cast mining, but since it is too costly, and with the coal deposits here not being regular, local coal miners mainly go for rat-hole mining which is allowed for licence holders," says Dr Kenyelo Rengma, the head of the state's geological wing.

Illegal coal mining, especially rat-hole mining activities is said to be rampant in Wokha, Mon, Mokokchung and Longleng districts.

The state’s coal policy which was notified in 2006 and amended in 2014 states: “These rampant and illegal mining activities have resulted in various types of accidents, health hazards, ecological and environmental degradation; besides loss of coal resource and leakages through process exits have caused substantial State Revenue loss”.

Under the coal policy, the government began issuing small pocket deposit licences (SPDL) to individual landowners for rat-hole mining.

The licence is given after a physical survey is conducted and an official geological report is submitted along with forest and environment clearance along with other documents for a period of one year where the intended mining area does not exceed two hectares, annual coal production capacity does not exceed 1000 tonnes per annum, and heavy mining machinery is not used for extraction.

However, the landholding system in Nagaland is unique as the land belongs to the people and its administration is by the traditional system and customary law of each tribe; therefore, coal mining activities have been traditionally carried out by community or individual landowners with mining leases/licensees and the role of the government is confined to the collection of royalties. Officials say people are reluctant to procure licences, as they feel that they can do whatever they want on their own land.

Much of the illegal rat-hole coal mining activities are done with the help of investors from neighbouring Assam.

In 2021, four migrant miners from Assam died in a suspected gas poisoning inside a coal mine in the Mokokchung district located between Mangkolemba sub-divisional headquarters and the Longnak valley.

Rengma says even though coal mine accidents have varying causes, one of the underlying causes is the ignition of methane gas trapped in the coal deposits, such as the recent case in Ruchanyan.

In many cases, miners lighting cigarettes while taking a break, or even friction from drilling can rapidly ignite into a huge disaster, he said.

Expressing concern over unplanned mining activities leading to accidents and loss of lives, the department while saying it is trying its best to contain illegal mining, also urged upon miners/coal mine land owners for cooperation and adherence to the laid down guidelines of mining to prevent mine accidents in the future.

Given the special provisions under Article 371A of the Constitution, which grants ownership of land and its resources to the people, the state has its own mining rules, which include The Nagaland Minor Mineral Concession Rules 2005, The Nagaland Coal Policy 2006, The Nagaland Coal Mining rules 2006, The Nagaland Mineral Concession Rules 2007 and Nagaland Coal Policy (First Amendment) 2014.

The projected coal reserve in Nagaland across different districts as of March 31, 2021, stands at 492.68 million tonnes. As per the geology and mining department, the state’s coal deposit falls under small pockets deposit due to inconsistency and its erratic nature.