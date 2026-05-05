The rise of Kalita Maji: Domestic help who contested from BJP wins in Bengal's Ausgram

Life took a big turn for a domestic worker in West Bengal as she made a political debut with a victory on the Ausgram seat on Monday, May 4. For decades, Kalita Maji, the BJP candidate in the seat, had been privy to doing domestic chores. Kalita Manjhi working in a household( Representation of X) (@PCMohanMP/X)

Maji reportedly spent her days serving others in four different households earning a humble ₹2,500 a month, an income that later slightly rose to ₹4,500.

However, life changed for her in Bengal as she was officially elected from the Ausgram (SC) constituency.

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Who is Kalita Maji? For Kalita Maji, a regular day looks like one that begins at 5 am in a small house with her husband Subrata Maji, a day labourer, whom she married in 2006. According to a News18 report, she took up work as a domestic help to keep their small home running, and worked in four different homes in her neighbourhood, performing tasks ranging from cleaning and washing to child-rearing.

The little sum she earned from her many jobs was to support her family and her son Partha’s education, the report added.

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Kalita’s entry into formal politics came through the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which fielded her as a candidate in 2021 too. Although she lost her first attempt in 2021 by roughly 11,000 votes, she didn't give up building her network.

Big victory knocks on the door In the 2026 election, the tide turned. Among the many BJP candidates who rose to power in the state was Kalita Maji, whose personal victory became the symbolic heart of the mandate.

She secured 1,07,692 votes, defeating the Trinamool Congress’s Shyama Prasanna Lohar by a margin of 12,535 votes, as per ECI data.

Back when she was fielded as a candidate too, she had expressed hope of her victory. "I will shoulder the responsibility given to me by the PM and other officials. Health and education systems in Ausgram are very poor. There are no good schools. If there are schools, there are no teachers. If the poor fall ill, they have to go to the District Hospital. State Govt has not done anything for the tribals," an ANI report had quoted Maji as saying.

A new voice in Bengal Kalita Maji, who never attended school and had to teach herself how to sign her own name for her election affidavit, now carries the hopes of thousands. In her first remarks after the victory, her focus remained where it has always been: on the people who are often invisible to the halls of power.

“I want to show that a domestic worker can also be an MLA. I will speak for the poor people like me who know what it is to survive on almost nothing," she was quoted as saying by News18.

Ausgram became one of the 206 seats won by the BJP as the Election Commission announced results on May 4, making it a historic victory for the party in West Bengal.