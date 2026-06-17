The 'time-travel' flaw that prompted India to block Telegram ahead of NEET-UG retest

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Tuesday blocked Telegram and ordered the company to disable its message-editing feature — two directions issued on the recommendation of the National Testing Agency (NTA) ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21.

Security persons checking aspirants before appearing in the NEET UG 2026 exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) at an examination centre in Patna.(Santosh Kumar/HT)

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The move targets organised fraud operations running on the app. The editing restriction addresses a design vulnerability that the NTA said channel administrators had exploited to fabricate evidence of paper leaks. It involved uploading a blank document before an examination and replacing it with the actual question paper afterwards, while Telegram’s architecture preserved the original, pre-exam timestamp, they said.

Critics and Telegram have argued that the blanket block penalises millions of ordinary users who have no connection to exam fraud.

Action against Telegram world over

Telegram has had multiple run-ins with governments across the world. Headquartered in Dubai, the platform operates through a network of companies across multiple jurisdictions, making cross-border data requests difficult to enforce.

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{{^usCountry}} France: French authorities arrested Telegram founder and chief executive Pavel Durov in 2024 over allegations that the platform’s refusal to cooperate with judicial warrants had enabled organised crime networks, drug trafficking and the distribution of child sexual abuse material. Durov was later released on bail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} France: French authorities arrested Telegram founder and chief executive Pavel Durov in 2024 over allegations that the platform’s refusal to cooperate with judicial warrants had enabled organised crime networks, drug trafficking and the distribution of child sexual abuse material. Durov was later released on bail. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Brazil and Russia: Both countries have previously banned Telegram for non-compliance with court orders, including demands for data on extremist groups and, in Russia's case, encryption keys for state intelligence services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brazil and Russia: Both countries have previously banned Telegram for non-compliance with court orders, including demands for data on extremist groups and, in Russia's case, encryption keys for state intelligence services. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} UK: Regulators are investigating Telegram under the Online Safety Act over its alleged failure to remove illegal content from the app. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UK: Regulators are investigating Telegram under the Online Safety Act over its alleged failure to remove illegal content from the app. {{/usCountry}}

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NTA denied that NEET-UG re-test question papers have been leaked

What makes Telegram different?

Law enforcement agencies distinguish Telegram from messaging apps such as WhatsApp or Signal on the basis of features that function less like private messaging and more like unmoderated mass broadcasting. These include:

Mass reach: Telegram channels can have unlimited subscribers and ‘supergroups’ can host up to 200,000 members, enabling content to reach large audiences instantly.

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Built-in search: Unlike closed messaging apps that require an invitation link or phone number to join a conversation, Telegram has a public search function. Anyone searching basic keywords can find public channels operating under names such as ‘PAPER LEAKED NEET’ or ‘Private Mafia’.

Static timestamp: When a message is edited, Telegram updates the content but retains the original timestamp from when the message was created. The app provides no visible edit history to readers.

Also read: Delhi court allows NEET leak accused take re-test: 'Right to education fundamental'

The 'time-travel' leak scam

Technical demonstrations — including one highlighted by IIT Madras director V. Kamakoti in a video released by the NTA on Tuesday — showed how scammers exploit the system.

1. Setting the trap

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A channel administrator creates a public Telegram channel and attaches a discussion group — a message board where subscribers can comment. When the administrator posts a document in the main channel, Telegram’s backend automatically mirrors an identical copy into the linked discussion group.

2. Planting the seed

Days before an examination, the administrator uploads a blank or dummy PDF to the channel. The post registers a timestamp — say, June 18 at 10am — and the same post gets mirrored in the discussion group.

3. The silent file swap

After the exam, once the question paper is public, the administrator edits the original post, replacing the dummy PDF with the actual question paper.

In the main channel, Telegram adds the ‘edited’ label next to the original timestamp. The file gets updated in the discussion group too, but the platform does not carry forward the ‘edited’ tag there.

4. The execution

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The scammers then lock group comments and direct users into the discussion group view.

To a student or parent, the document sits in the chat bearing a pre-exam timestamp, with no indication that it has been altered. This creates the illusion of a paper leak before the exam, allowing fraudsters to extract money from families and candidates under the guise of insider access.

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