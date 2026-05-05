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Tripura: Runiel Debbarma appointed TTAADC chief executive member

The TMP won 24 out of 28 seats in the TTAADC polls leaving only four seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party

Published on: May 05, 2026 08:32 pm IST
By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
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TIPRA Motha party (TMP) on Tuesday appointed Runiel Debbarma as the new chief executive member (CEM), after winning the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls for the second time on April 17.

The TTAADC went to polls on April 12, which recorded over 83% voter turnout. (Facebook)

Debbarma replaced former CEM Purna Chandra Jamatia, while Bhaba Ranjan Reang replaced Jagadish Debbarma as the chairman of TTAADC. They will take oath of secrecy on Wednesday.

Runiel said, “The oath-taking ceremony will be held tomorrow after which I shall start working for people. Road connectivity, drinking water, education and health would be our first priority. Let’s see how much work can be done within the limited funds sent by the state government”.

Referring to the allegations of mismanagement of funds in TTAADC, Runiel said “We have been saying...if they (state government) is sending sufficient funds, they should sanction memos and make it public. If they have evidence of their allegations, then they should take action. They remember to raise allegation against us only during election.”

 
tripura tribal areas autonomous district council voter turnout
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