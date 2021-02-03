The way farmers are being treated is shameful, says Harsimrat Kaur Badal

As security was beefed up at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders in light of the ongoing farmers' protest, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the way farmers are being treated is shameful.

"I am surprised at this government, they have turned the place into a fortress, barricaded it, have fixed nails and given rods to police as if Pakistanis are sitting there. They are your people, your farmers. The way they are being treated is shameful," said Kaur on Tuesday.

This comes as the Delhi Police have cemented nails near barricades at Ghazipur and Tikri borders. Barbed wire and cement barricades have been planted on the roads in the wake of the ongoing farmers' protest.

Meanwhile, multi-layered security has been stepped up at Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders as farmers continue to make their way to the protest site for the past two to three days.

The Delhi Police have blocked roads near Akshardham and vehicular movement has been restricted between Delhi and Ghaziabad on National Highway-24.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

Meanwhile, Harsimrat Kaur Badal has condemned the incident where, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal's vehicle was attacked allegedly by police-backed Congress goons in Jalalabad, yesterday, when he had accompanied party candidates to file nomination for the upcoming municipal corporation elections.

"Captain Amarinder Singh has no right to remain the Chief Minister as the law and order situation in State is such that even a person provided with Z plus security is being attacked like this and Police stood as mute spectator. Gangsters are running Punjab, there is 'gunda raj'," said Kaur.