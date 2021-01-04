Theatres in Kerala to reopen from January 5, permission granted for temple and art festivals too

The cinema theatres in Kerala will reopen on Tuesday, after remaining shut for over nine months. They were shut in March due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic; Kerala had reported the country’s first Covid-19 case in January.

“The theatres have been completely shut since nearly a year due to which thousands of people are facing severe crises. Taking this into account, the government has decided to reopen the theatres with restrictions,” chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters on New Year’s day.

However, Covid protocols will be in place and theatre owners have been asked to strictly follow them. Theatres will be allowed to admit only half of the capacity and Covid-19 protocol like maintenance of social distancing, wearing face masks and hand hygiene will be followed.

Stringent action would be taken against theatre owners if they flout the guidelines, according to the chief minister’s office.

Similarly, temple festivals and other art festivals will also be allowed from January 5 but participants’ numbers will be restricted to 200 for outdoor events and 100 for indoor events.

Vijayan had said this will alleviate the suffering of artists. Many drama, orchestra, DJ and dance artists were wallowing in penury due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In January, a 20-year-old Kerala student had tested positive for the dreaded disease upon her return from Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province from where the contagion first emerged.

Two other students from the Chinese city also subsequently tested positive but all three had later recovered.

