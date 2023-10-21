"Their sacrifice will serve as source of inspiration", says CM Yogi on Police Commemoration day

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday assured the family members of the braveheart policemen that his government was committed to taking all necessary measures with utmost sensitivity to ensure their welfare. HT Image

Speaking at the Police Memorial Day Parade held at the Reserve Police Line, the Chief Minister said, "Three brave police personnel of the state police force are among the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during the year 2022-23. The supreme sacrifices of these brave individuals continue to serve as a profound source of inspiration, encouraging all to carry forward their duties with unwavering dedication and a strong sense of responsibility."

He commended the unwavering dedication of the police force, who, even in challenging circumstances, upheld the paramount importance of their duties and maintained a robust and healthy law and order system to combat crime within the state.

"Over the last six years, the State Police Force has made a remarkable contribution to the successful execution of significant events, including the Divya -Bhavya Kumbh of Prayagraj, the Lok Sabha General Election in 2019, the three-tier Panchayat General Election in 2021, the Assembly General Election in 2022, and the Municipal Body General Election in 2023. Moreover, the state police consistently stood ready to assist the public, even during the global pandemic of Covid-19," he said.

During the event, a condolence book was presented to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The DGP read out the names of the immortal soldiers recorded in the condolence book.

CM Yogi said "The government has allocated ₹3.50 crore for the welfare of the police personnel appointed in the districts or various units of the state and ₹4 crore for the overall welfare. While ₹45.50 lakh has been provided for settlement of 301 claims of medical reimbursement of serving and retired police personnel and their dependents, and ₹3 crore 87 lakh has been provided in 63 cases related to medical reimbursement of more than five lakhs."

Similarly, ₹4.09 crore was given in advance to 103 police personnel and their dependents for the treatment of serious diseases; ₹10.12 crore was given to the dependents of 370 deceased police personnel insured under the Life Insurance scheme. Moreover, 112 police personnel and their dependents received financial assistance totalling 1.11 crore for cashless medical treatment.

Chief Minister Yogi mentioned that since 2017, a total of 1,51,985 recruitments have been made in various positions within the police force, including more than 22,044 women personnel. In addition, promotions were granted to 134,235 personnel across various posts in the police department. Besides, the recruitment process is going on for 65,389 posts, and the promotion process is going on for 11,885 posts. (ANI)