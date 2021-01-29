IND USA
india news

'There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020,' PM Modi says ahead of Budget session

The Union Budget will be seen as a continuation of those mini budgets, PM Modi said
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed at the beginning of the Budget session on Friday.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has present four-five mini Budgets in 2020, making this an exceptional year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address ahead of the Budget session on Friday. The Union Budget will be seen as a continuation of those, PM Modi said.

"The first session of this decade is beginning today. This decade is very significant for a bright future of India. The session will keep the entire decade in mind. There should be discussions, presentation of different views this session," PM Modi said at the Parliament.

"I am confident we will be be able to put this sacred place of Parliament to maximum use and fulfil the expectations of the people who have sent us here, upholding the tenets of democracy," PM said.

Topics
budget 2021-22 prime minister narendra modi
