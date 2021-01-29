'There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020,' PM Modi says ahead of Budget session

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has present four-five mini Budgets in 2020, making this an exceptional year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address ahead of the Budget session on Friday. The Union Budget will be seen as a continuation of those, PM Modi said.

"The first session of this decade is beginning today. This decade is very significant for a bright future of India. The session will keep the entire decade in mind. There should be discussions, presentation of different views this session," PM Modi said at the Parliament.

"I am confident we will be be able to put this sacred place of Parliament to maximum use and fulfil the expectations of the people who have sent us here, upholding the tenets of democracy," PM said.