‘Not asking for the moon’: Amarinder Singh nudges Centre to repeal 3 farm laws

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh spoke to Vinod Sharma about the violent incidents that marred the Republic Day tractor rally by farmers, and his support to the movement against the contentious new laws.

Edited excerpts:

Q. The violence during the January 26 tractor rally has sullied the struggle for the repeal of the farm laws. What could be the way forward now?

A. This vilification campaign against farmers, and the attempt to undermine their fight by using words like “sullied” has to end. There is a conspiracy to use the violence of R-Day as an excuse to destroy the farmers’ agitation, and also to vilify me and my government. The Red Fort violence was clearly the act of some antisocial elements who wanted to undermine the stir. The denigration of farmers is not right, nor are the cases filed against them and the lookout notices against their leaders. These cases should be immediately withdrawn. The Punjabis are a peaceful people; the farmers have been agitating for months without resorting to any lawlessness. So stop blaming them for the violence. There is a conspiracy to use the violence of R-Day as an excuse to destroy the agitation. The farmers’ struggle is genuine. They are fighting for their lives, with their lives. The only way to end the impasse is talks, and more talks. Peaceful negotiations have resolved all imbroglios in the past and will do so again. The talks held between the farmers and the Centre saw significant headway, with the latter eventually offering to put the farm laws in abeyance. The talks should resume.

Q. You seem to be asking for the moon by insisting that the Centre take back the laws. It didn’t agree to the demand when the unions were talking from a position of strength -- the climate has since changed, given the outrage over the raising of the Sikh flag at Red Fort.

A. Nobody is asking for the moon. What the farmers are fighting for, and what I and my government is supporting, is their right. That is where the farmers’ position of strength came from. The central government recognised that strength when they decided to engage with farmers. That position remains unchanged notwithstanding the unfortunate and shameful incidents of January 26. Nobody should make the mistake of underestimating the strength of our farmers. They have carried the burden of feeding a billion-plus people for all these years, and continue to do so. The farm laws are simply not in the interest of the farmers, or the agriculture sector, or my state. Let’s not forget that they really are bad in terms of the constitutional spirit of federalism. They were brought in violation of Schedule 7 of the Constitution, under which agriculture is categorically defined as a state subject. So why should the Centre intrude into a state subject? Why stand on ego? What’s wrong with scrapping the laws that aren’t acceptable to the people for whom they are designed? Why can’t the Centre start afresh on a clean slate? Revoke these laws, sit with farmers and other stakeholders, including states, and bring laws that can be truly said to be in the interest of farmers; that can reform the sector without destroying its essence.

Q. The Centre offered to put the laws on hold for 18 months and take the dialogue forward through a bipartisan panel. Won’t it be prudent to accept the proposal if it’s still on the table?

A. The farmers are not begging for alms, they are fighting for their right. The decision on what is or isn’t acceptable rests with the farm unions. No political party has a say in the matter, and, contrary to the lies that have been spread, nobody can dictate to the farmers. They know what’s good for them and what isn’t. It’s not a question of ego or honour, but of survival.

Q. But do you see a more proactive role for yourself and other leaders from Punjab and Haryana, besides UP and Maharashtra, in resolving the logjam? There could be security implications in Punjab and elsewhere since Delhi Police has lodged cases under stringent laws against the farm leaders.

A. It is the farmers whose interests are hurt - no political leader, no party, can intervene or mediate unless the farmers want them to. My government and I stand firmly with the farmers. We have already passed our state amendment laws to negate the impact of the central laws; we are supporting the families of the agitating farmers back home in every way. As for the security implications of the cases registered by the Delhi Police, I am sure the farmers will not create any problems in Punjab over that. They are well aware that Punjab has no role to play in those cases. We allowed them to agitate peacefully for nearly three months in the state.

I hope that the Centre will direct Delhi Police not to target or harass the farm leaders unless there is concrete proof of their involvement in the Jan 26 incidents. The violence is totally condemnable and the culprits should be punished. But let not the incidents of that day become an excuse for disrupting the farmers’ peaceful agitation. As I mentioned earlier, the cases against the farm leaders need to be withdrawn immediately if an amicable solution is to be found in national interest.