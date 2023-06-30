‘There is a cry for help’: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Manipur's Moirang

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday arrived in Manipur's Moirang to meet the people affected due to ethnic clashes in the northeastern state. Gandhi reached Moirang by a chopper from Imphal around 9.30 am and met a number of affected people in two relief camps and listened to their plight. He was accompanied by former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, PCC president Keisham Meghachandra Singh and former MP Ajay Kumar.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with children while meeting with violence-affected families, at a relief camp, in Churachandpur, Manipur, Thursday, June 29, 2023.(PTI)

“It’s heartbreaking to see and listen to the plight of those who have lost loved ones and homes due to the violence in Manipur,” Gandhi said on Friday in an Instagram post.

“There is a cry for help in the face of every brother, sister and child I meet.”

“The most important thing Manipur needs now is Peace - to secure the lives and livelihoods of our people. All our efforts must unite towards that goal,” he added.

Moirang is historically known as the town where the INA hoisted the Indian tricolour in 1944.

Gandhi will also meet leaders of 10 like-minded political parties and members of civil society on the second day of his two-day visit to strife-torn Manipur.

“Rahul Gandhi will meet all the affected families and visit the relief camps in Moirang. After that, he will be back in Imphal. At Imphal Hotel he will meet civil society organisation leaders, United Naga Council's leaders, 10 like-minded political parties and women leaders. He is here only for peace,” Manipur PCC president Keisham Meghachandra Singh said.

On Thursday, the former Congress chief visited relief camps in Churachandpur, one of the worst affected towns in the ethnic clashes. High drama ensued during the trip, as his convoy of cars was stopped at Bishnupur by the local police, fearing the carcade may face attacks. Gandhi eventually turned back and flew down to Churachandpur on a chopper.

(With inputs from agencies)

