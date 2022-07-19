'There was no such talk...': Sena MP denies reports Uddhav Thackeray wanted to renew ties with BJP

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Rajya Sabha MP of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, on Tuesday denied reports that the former Maharashtra chief minister, during a recent meeting with the party's MPs, spoke about possibly reuniting with its former ally, the BJP.

“1. Ending a political alliance& entering into one is not signed on an affidavit. So the point in the PC at Maharashtra Sadan is an excuse. 2. There was no talk of Shri Uddhav ji wanting to get back into the previous alliance at the MPs meet, so that’s obfuscation to justify deceit,” Chaturvedi tweeted.

She was responding to a statement made by Rahul Shelwale, a Sena MP who has defected to the rival Eknath Shinde-led group, that during the recent crisis which led to the party being divided into two camps, Thackeray told Sena's parliamentarians that he tried his best to renew ties with the BJP.

“The Hon. SC will have to settle this in its verdict. The country looks at nation’s judiciary to uphold the democratic and constitutional safeguards. It is Maharashtra today it could another state tomorrow. It is BJP today could be another ruling party tomorrow,” Chaturvedi added.

Both factions of the Bal Thackeray-founded outfit have filed a clutch of pleas in the Supreme Court against each other. The apex court will hear the pleas on July 20.

In late 2019, the BJP and Sena parted ways despite retaining power in Maharashtra during that year's assembly elections in the western state; the two parties reportedly clashed over the chief minister's chair. The Sena then joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), with party supremo Thackeray as CM.

The recent crisis brought to an Uddhav Thackeray's stint in the top post. However, the MVA alliance continues. Also, the BJP has joined hands with the Shinde faction to form the new government.

Eknath Shinde, who is now the chief minister of Maharashtra, has the support of 39 of the Sena's total 55 members in the state legislature and 12 out of 19 MPs.

