‘There’s no alternative': Cong MP for Tejashwi Yadav as CM face of RJD-led alliance

Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is the “most prominent face” for projecting as chief minister in Bihar for the Mahagathbandhan ('grand alliance'), according to a member of Parliament from the Congress, which is the RJD's junior ally in the state. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav addressing an event in Patna(HT File Photo)

“Aur koi vikalp hai hi nahin (There is no alternative),” said Akhilesh Prasad Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP and former chief of the Bihar Congress unit, when asked about the CM face. He brought up Tejashwi Yadav's name and said, “He is the most prominent face.”

Asked if he would take this up in his party, he added, “The priority at first is to defeat the BJP-Nitish Kumar (JDU) alliance. This (question of CM face) will come up when we are in a position to form the government. All this has no meaning at this stage.”

He also expressed confidence that seat-sharing arrangements will be finalised after the next meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's main decision-making body. “It will happen quickly after CWC. There is no difficulty; all parties are well-assured,” he told news agency ANI.

Tejashwi Yadav separately indicated that seat-sharing talks are nearing finalisation within the Mahagathbandhan and announcements are expected soon.

Yadav, who was in Vaishali for his ongoing Bihar Adhikar Yatra, also attacked the Election Commission and the BJP, alleging large-scale electoral malpractice in the previous polls and vowing to prevent any "dishonesty" in the upcoming elections.

The Bihar assembly election is expected to be held later in October-November. The Election Commission has not announced an official date.

There are reports that, to accommodate more alliance partners, the Congress may contest only around 60 of the 243 seats this time, as against 70 in 2020.