Day of resignations: 4 Cong leaders who quit after Sidhu’s exit as party's Punjab chief

Tuesday marked a day of resignations for Congress – the ruling party in Punjab. The saga was kickstarted by Navjot Singh Sidhu, who submitted his resignation as the party’s state unit chief earlier in the day. In his resignation letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu cited being required to “compromise” as the reason behind his move that shocked the state’s political fraternity.

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner; I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab,” his letter read.

However, Sidhu noted that he will continue to serve the party.

The cricketer-turned-politician’s exit garnered widespread reactions, including former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh who stressed on his viewpoint that Sidhu is “not a stable man.” “I told you so…he is…not fit for the border state of Punjab,” Captain tweeted without naming or tagging anyone.

Meanwhile, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi – who was Sidhu’s choice in the top post of the state cabinet, said that all issues that “upset” the latter will be “settled.” Channi, however, cleared the air around himself, saying that Sidhu is “not upset with him.”

Sidhu’s resignation, which seems to have been fostered due to several reasons, including his displeasure over less say at the 15-minister state cabinet formed on Sunday, triggered four Congress leaders and ministers to follow suit.

Here are all the resignations that happened throughout the day so far since Sidhu’s surprise exit:

1. The first Congress leader to walk in the footsteps of Sidhu was the party’s state treasurer Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal. He is Sidhu’s protégé, and was only appointed as the Punjab Congress treasurer a week ago.

2. The next to resign was Punjab cabinet minister Razia Sultana, who took oath only two days before. In her resignation letter, the Malerkotla MLA said that her decision comes “in solidarity” with Sidhu and “millions of Congress workers across the state.” Similar to Sidhu, she also noted that she would continue to work as a Congress party worker.

3. The third resignation came from Yoginder Dhingra, who resigned as the general secretary of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). He also stepped down in solidarity with Sidhu.

4. According to the latest update by news agency ANI, Gautam Seth who was the general secretary (in-charge training) of Punjab Congress, also resigned on Tuesday hours after Sidhu’s resignation.