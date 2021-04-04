Home / India News / These 5 states account for over 43% of total vaccinations against Covid-19
These 5 states account for over 43% of total vaccinations against Covid-19

The ministry said that 73,54,244 vaccinations have been carried out in Maharashtra which alone accounts for 9.68% of the total vaccinations in India.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 03:50 PM IST
India on Sunday recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections, which took the total Covid-19 cases to 1,24,85,509,(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)

The Union health ministry on Sunday said that five states - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal have carried out over 43% of the total coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in the nation.

According to the health ministry data till 7 am, out of the 3,33,10,437 Covid-19 jabs administered in the five states, 2,91,54,577 were first doses and 4,155,860 were second doses.

In West Bengal, 59,58,488 vaccinations have been carried out which accounts for 7.84% of the total vaccinations in the country. A total of 64,31,601 vaccinations have been carried out in Rajasthan which accounts for 8.46% of the total vaccinations in the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, 66,43,096 vaccinations have been carried out which accounts for 8.74% of the total vaccinations in the nation. A total of 69,23,008 vaccinations have been carried out in Gujarat which alone accounts for 9.11% of the total vaccinations.

India on Sunday recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections, which took the total Covid-19 cases to 1,24,85,509, according to the health ministry data. India is racing against time to contain a second wave of the coronavirus disease.

