These are India's hottest cities. Is yours on the list?

According to the Met Department data, Banda in Uttar Pradesh turned out to be the hottest city on April 29 with the highest temperature touching 47.4°C. 
Air-coolers for sale in New Delhi. India is experiencing a heat wave, with the country's average temperature reaching almost 33 degrees Celsius in March, the highest on record for the month since authorities started collecting the data in 1901.(Bloomberg)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 01:05 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

India continues to grapple with the heatwave on the last day of this month. Several cities have registered temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. Amid the sweltering heat, the power cuts have made it really difficult for the people to battle the heatwave. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) released a list of hottest cities on Friday.Here are some of the hottest cities in the country as on April 29:-Banda (UP): 47.4°CPrayagraj: 46.8°CSriganganagar (Rajasthan): 46.4°C

Chandrapur (Maharashtra): 46.4°CNowgong (MP), Jhansi (UP): 46.2°CNajafgarh & Pitampura (Delhi): 45.9°CGurugram: 45.9°CDaltonganj (Jharkhand), Ridge (Delhi): 45.7°CWardha (Maharashtra): 45.5°CKhajuraho (MP): 45.4°C

The heatwave condition in the country has led to power outage in the country. The peak power demand in the country touched an all-time high of 207,111 MW on Friday, informed the Ministry of Power. This comes amid the reports of the power crisis in many states across the country during the extreme heatwave.

The demand for power has risen in April due to heatwave and people in different parts of the country are facing power cuts. The problem has been accentuated by a steep rise in prices of imported coal due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and some power plants not operating to their full capacity.ALSO READ: Explained: What are heatwaves & how do they occur?

Jharkhand, Haryana, Bihar, Punjab, and Maharashtra are among the states seeing power outages. Delhi has also written to the Centre over the possibility of power cuts to important establishments. The states and UTs are also taking steps to deal with the situation.(With PTI inputs)

HT News Desk

