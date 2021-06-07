These states have eased or extended Covid-19 curbs. Check list

As daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have started to decline, several states and Union Territories (UTs) have announced relaxations in curbs, which, in most places, will come into effect from June 7 and remain in place for a week. Some state and UT governments have, however, extended the curbs in a bid to further break the chain of transmission.

Here’s a look at some states where restrictions have been eased and those that have extended the curbs.

Restrictions eased/lifted:

Delhi: The national capital will on Monday begin the second phase of unlock from its Covid-19 induced lockdown. During this phase, Metro will operate at a seating capacity of 50% while markets and malls will open on an “odd-even” basis from 10am-8pm. Standalone shops can open on all days. Government and private offices can open while e-commerce activities have also been allowed to resume services.

Maharashtra: A “five-tier” unlock process will begin in Maharashtra from June 7. Under this process, cities have been categorised under levels 1-5, depending upon their weekly positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds. In state capital Mumbai, which has been categorised under level three, restaurants and shops selling non-essential items can open but malls, multiplexes and theatres will continue to remain closed.

Uttar Pradesh: The ‘corona curfew’ has been lifted from all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, except three: Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur. On June 5, relaxations were extended to two more districts – Bareilly and Bulandshahr – and will come into force from June 7.

Curbs extended:

Haryana: The state government announced on Sunday that the lockdown in the state, announced on May 3, will now be in force till June 14 as a “preventive and precautionary” measure though the Covid-19 positivity rate and daily cases have both registered a decline. During this period, corporate offices can have a 50% attendance while the number of attendees allowed at weddings and funerals has been raised to 21 from 11.

Tamil Nadu: Chief minister MK Stalin on June 5 announced the extension of the lockdown by another week, till 6am on June 14. Some relaxations have also been announced though these will not be in effect in 11 districts which continue to see a high number of daily Covid-19 cases.

Karnataka: In Tamil Nadu’s neighbouring state, the extension of the lockdown was announced on June 3. In a tweet, chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that the curbs, which were earlier scheduled to remain in place June 7, will now have to be followed till June 14 as the Covid-19 chain in Karnataka is “still not under complete control,” especially in rural areas.

Other states to have extended the lockdown are Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Sikkim, with restrictions to be in force till June 14. Meanwhile, the administration in the UT of Ladakh has announced a gradual unlocking after a month-long “corona curfew.”

(With PTI inputs)