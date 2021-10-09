Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
These three Centre-run hospitals in Delhi to start OPD services on Sunday
india news

These three Centre-run hospitals in Delhi to start OPD services on Sunday

The pharmacies will also remain open on all seven days while the emergency lab services will be available for those requiring urgent medical attention.
The OPD services will formally launch on October 17 after a trial this Sunday.(HT)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 09:03 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The outpatient department (OPD) services at Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia and Lady Hardinge hospitals will remain available on Sundays, according to the ministry of health and family welfare. The OPD services at the three Centre-run hospitals will start with selected specialities: paediatric medicine, medicine, surgery, gynaecology OPD and orthopaedics. The health ministry had issued a directive in this regard on October 7.

"Initially, Sunday OPD will be started in Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals and Dr RML Hospital without any additional financial implication, the health ministry said in the communication directive to the heads of all these three hospitals.

“The hospitals will manage Sunday OPD with existing manpower and will submit the comprehensive proposal with detailed financial implication after 02-03 months after getting feedback/inputs from concerned departments, other hospitals and general public,” it added.

The pharmacies will also remain open on all seven days while the emergency lab services will be available for those requiring urgent medical attention, as per the communication directive. The timings on Sunday for OPD registration will be from 8am to 11.30pm and the OPD timings will be from 9am to 1pm.

The OPD services will formally launch on October 17 after a trial this Sunday.

All three hospitals have issued separate circulars stating that the OPD services will start on a trial basis on October 10.

"It should also be noted that these facilities are to be started with existing manpower," the office order stated.

“The specialities are medicine, general surgery, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics, Eye, ENT, urology. Besides, Emergency Lab Services will be available for patients requiring urgent investigations in NEB (New Emergency Block),” a circular issued by Safdurjung hospital reads, reported news agency PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics
safdarjung hospital ram manohar lohia hospital lady hardinge hospital
