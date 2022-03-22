'They (BJP) should...': Farooq Abdullah loses cool when asked about Kashmiri Pandits

National Conference veteran Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday lashed out at the reporters who questioned him about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during his tenure as the chief minister of the Jammu and Kashmir. The recently released movie 'The Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s has reignited the blame game between the BJP and opposition parties over the incident.

"I think they (BJP-led Central government) should appoint a commission and it will tell them who is responsible...You want to know the truth, you should appoint a commission," news agency ANI quoted Abdullah as saying.

The movie, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, shows Abdullah as the chief minister during the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. On Friday, Abdullah's Omar Abdullah said, “Many false things have been shown in 'The Kashmir Files' movie”.

"When the Kashmiri Pandits left the Valley, Farooq Abdullah was not the chief minister. Jagmohan was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir. VP Singh's government was at the Centre, supported by the BJP," he added.

“Why wasn't VP Singh's government and BJP shown in the film. It is not right to play with facts. We condemn the killings of Kashmiri Pandits. But didn't Kashmiri Muslims and Sikhs lose their lives?” Omar said.

Later, Omar took to Twitter to reiterate the statement. “The pain & suffering of 1990 & after can not be undone. The way Kashmiri Pandits had their sense of security snatched from them & had to leave the valley is a stain on our culture of Kashmiriyat. We have to find ways to heal divides & not add to them.”