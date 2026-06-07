‘They cannot…’: Nepal minister raises concerns over India-China border trade amid Lipulekh row

Amid the ongoing row over the Lipulekh pass, Nepal's foreign minister Shishir Khanal on Sunday stated that Nepal would like to resolve its border dispute with India through an "open heart."

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Khanal added that Nepal would like to resolve issues with India through diplomacy.(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Khanal added that Nepal would like to resolve issues with India through diplomacy.

"We look at India with an open heart, clear eyes, and with a single, transparent agenda: the economic transformation of Nepal," said Khanal.

These remarks from the Nepalese leader come after Kathmandu raised its concerns regarding the renewal of India and China's ties and trade route.

Last year, India and China announced the resumption of direct flights, visas and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as part of the bid to renew ties.

Also Read | India, Nepal discuss ways to take forward bilateral ties, development cooperation

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Nepal, which is landlocked between India and China, raised its objections, particularly against the use of Kalapani and Lipulekh area for the pilgrimage and Indo-China trade . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Nepal, which is landlocked between India and China, raised its objections, particularly against the use of Kalapani and Lipulekh area for the pilgrimage and Indo-China trade . {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Speaking to reporters during his India visit, Khanal stated that while the pilgrimage happens through different border points, the key concern is regarding India and China's use of the Kalapani and Lipulekh area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to reporters during his India visit, Khanal stated that while the pilgrimage happens through different border points, the key concern is regarding India and China's use of the Kalapani and Lipulekh area. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Our concerns are with the renewal of the agreement between India and China through the Kalapani and Lipulekh area, where we have said for a very long time that the land belongs to us, and without Nepal's consent, the two countries by themselves cannot make those agreements," said Khanal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Our concerns are with the renewal of the agreement between India and China through the Kalapani and Lipulekh area, where we have said for a very long time that the land belongs to us, and without Nepal's consent, the two countries by themselves cannot make those agreements," said Khanal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nepal's claim {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nepal's claim {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Lipulekh pass has been a long-standing dispute between India and Nepal. The row escalated in 2020 after Nepal issued a political map which showed Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh as Nepali territory.

Nepal maintains that these regions are part of its territory under the Sugauli Treaty of 1816.

However, in an adjustment in 1865, the British in India shifted the border near Lipulekh to the watershed of the Kalpani stream, which would come to be known as the Kalpani territory. Following Independence from the British Raj, these territories were inherited by India.

Also Read | All about Lipulekh: The key pass that has India and Nepal locked in a 210-year-old dispute

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, Kathmandu maintains that these areas lie to the east of the Kali River and therefore fall within its territory.

Where does India stand?

India has denied these claims and also condemned Nepal for its “unilateral and unjustified” move regarding the 2020 map.

Despite Nepal's claim, New Delhi has maintained that the pass is part of the state of Uttarakhand. Furthermore, India also claims the territories due to its control and administration of the region since the 1962 India-China war.

In a recent press conference, ministry of external affairs Randhir Jaiswal also stated that India stands committed to a peaceful resoltuion through diplomacy and talks.

(With inputs from ANI)

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON